Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok: Know how rich Sachin Tendulkar's son is, his IPL salary, total net worth and more

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, reportedly got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok. Amid his engagement rumours let's have a look at his net worth north and other source of income.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has become talk of the town recently ever since reports of him getting engaged to Saaniya Chandhok went viral. The ceremony was held in the presence of close friend and family.

However, there have been no official statements from either the Tendulkar or Ghai families regarding the recent engagement. The celebration was a private affair, in line with the families' desire for privacy.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya, the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, a well-known industrialist in Mumbai, is also a key figure in this news. Her family is involved in popular businesses in the food and hospitality sectors, including the InterContinental hotel and the Brooklyn Creamery ice cream brand. Although her family is prominent, Saaniya is known for maintaining a private life, despite being a member of one of Mumbai's most recognisable business families.

Arjun Tendulkar's cricket journey

Arjun, a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, currently plays domestic cricket for Goa. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI). His cricketing career started in Mumbai's junior leagues, leading to his selection for the India U19 team.

The 25-year-old made his T20 debut for Mumbai against Haryana in the 2020-21 season and later moved to Goa in 2022-23, where he played his first List A and first-class matches.

While Arjun has yet to represent India, the all-rounder has made a mark in domestic cricket. He made his first-class and List A debut in 2022. In his career, Arjun has played 17 first-class matches, 18 List A matches, and 24 T20 matches, and he currently plays for Goa in domestic cricket, having switched from Mumbai in 2022.

Amidst the news of his engagement, let's know about Arjun Tendulkar's net worth.

Arjun Tendular's IPL salary

Arjun Tendulkar has played five matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians. He debuted in the IPL in 2023 and has taken three wickets so far. MI first selected him in the 2021 auction for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. However, Arjun was later ruled out of the IPL but was then picked up in the mega auction the following year for Rs 30 lakh. He was retained for a three-year cycle, and the franchise picked him again last year for the same amount. Overall, Arjun has earned approximately Rs 1.2 crore from his IPL appearances, despite playing only five matches in four seasons.

Arjun Tendulkar's net worth

Arjun has been playing domestic cricket since 2022 and has performed reasonably well as an all-rounder. Media reports suggest that the 25-year-old earns Rs 10 lakh annually through domestic cricket. Furthermore, Arjun has participated in grade-level cricket in England over the years, although his earnings from those appearances are currently unknown. Arjun's reported net worth is estimated to be around Rs 22 crore, with a major portion of his income derived from the IPL.

Arjun Tendulkar lives with his parents Rs 100 crore house

Arjun lives with his parents in a luxurious 6000-square-foot house in a posh area of Mumbai. The property, initially purchased by Sachin Tendulkar in 2007 for Rs 39 crore, is now valued at approximately Rs 100 crore. It features multiple floors, two basements, a terrace, a lush garden, a modern living room, and an opulent dining area.