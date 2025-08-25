Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SC's BIG order on influencers for mocking people with disabilities amid Ranveer Allahbadia row

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's stunning Rs 250 crore bungalow video goes viral, X clip gives first peek at six-storey 'Krishna Raj' home

PM Modi announced GST reforms to cost govt Rs 40000 crore in revenue, new rates to be rolled out by...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 iconic Bollywood-inspired Nauvari saree looks to recreate for Ganesh puja

Ahead of Asia Cup, Dream11 pulls out as BCCI lead sponsor after passage of online gaming ban, Team India left with no...

Greater Noida Dowry Horror: Fourth arrest made, deceased Nikki Bhati's father-in-law arrested

Want long, shiny hair? Try these 7 traditional Indian foods to reduce hair fall and promote growth

Akshay Kumar’s quirky Rs 82,756 palazzo grabs attention at Mumbai airport, netizens joke 'bhai mein Ranveer Singh ghus gaye'

Days after attack, Z-category CRPF security of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta withdrawn due to..., charge given to...

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok but do you know how Sachin Tendulkar's son met his lady love? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SC's BIG order on influencers for mocking people with disabilities amid Ranveer Allahbadia row

SC's BIG order on influencers for mocking people with disabilities amid Ranveer

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's stunning Rs 250 crore bungalow video goes viral, X clip gives first peek at six-storey 'Krishna Raj' home

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's stunning Rs 250 crore bungalow video goes viral

PM Modi announced GST reforms to cost govt Rs 40000 crore in revenue, new rates to be rolled out by...

PM Modi announced GST reforms to cost govt Rs 40000 crore in revenue, new rates

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeSports

SPORTS

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok but do you know how Sachin Tendulkar's son met his lady love? Know here

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, reportedly got engaged to Ravi Ghai's granddaughter, Saaniya Chandhok. Let's know who played the cupid between them.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok but do you know how Sachin Tendulkar's son met his lady love? Know here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Arjun Tendulkar's engagement to Saaniya Chandhok has sparked quiet interest. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star cricketer reportedly got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony. Ever since then, the couple has been in the limelight.

However, there have been no official statements from either the Tendulkar or Ghai families regarding the recent engagement. The celebration was a private affair, in line with the families' desire for privacy.

How Arjun Tendulkar met Saaniya Chandhok?

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, shares a close bond with her Saaniya Chandhok, as they are frequently seen together. While Saaniya maintains a private Instagram account, Sara is an influencer with over 2 million followers and has shared videos featuring Saaniya. According to a News18 report, Sara was the one who introduced her brother Arjun to bestfriend Saaniya.

Recently, Sara Tendulkar made a significant leap in her wellness journey by opening her own Pilates studio in Andheri, Mumbai. During the opening ceremony, along with her parents, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, her soon-to-be 'bhabhi' Saaniya Chandhok was also spotted.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar vs Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Who is more educated, know their net worth and more

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya is an entrepreneur with connections to a notable business family. Her grandfather, Ravi Ghai, leads the Graviss Group, which owns the InterContinental Hotel in Mumbai, the former Kwality ice cream brand, and Brooklyn Creamery. Their diverse hospitality and food businesses generated approximately Rs 624 crore in revenue during FY23-24, marking a 20% year-on-year growth.

Arjun Tendulkar's cricket journey

Arjun, a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, currently plays domestic cricket for Goa. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI). His cricketing career started in Mumbai's junior leagues, leading to his selection for the India U19 team. While the 25-year-old has yet to represent India, the all-rounder has made a mark in domestic cricket

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance travel to cost Rs..., check new slabs here
Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC revises ticket prices from today, longest distance t
'Love the energy': Bengaluru woman turns her love for driving into reality by becoming auto-rickshaw driver, WATCH
'Love the energy': Bengaluru woman turns her love for driving into reality by be
Dawid Malan breaks Suresh Raina's historic T20 record, enters top 5 in unique list of...
Dawid Malan breaks Suresh Raina's historic T20 record, becomes top 5...
Bigg Boss 19 house tour: Step inside Salman Khan’s show home with assembly room, animal-themed walls, and more
Bigg Boss 19 house tour: Step inside Salman Khan’s show home with assembly room
Greater Noida Dowry Murder Live Updates: Nikki Bhati's father-in-law arrested, four arrests so far
Greater Noida dowry murder: Nikki Bhati's brother-in-law arrested -10 points
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE