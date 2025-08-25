Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok but do you know how Sachin Tendulkar's son met his lady love? Know here

SC's BIG order on influencers for mocking people with disabilities amid Ranveer Allahbadia row
SPORTS
Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, reportedly got engaged to Ravi Ghai's granddaughter, Saaniya Chandhok. Let's know who played the cupid between them.
Arjun Tendulkar's engagement to Saaniya Chandhok has sparked quiet interest. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star cricketer reportedly got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony. Ever since then, the couple has been in the limelight.
However, there have been no official statements from either the Tendulkar or Ghai families regarding the recent engagement. The celebration was a private affair, in line with the families' desire for privacy.
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, shares a close bond with her Saaniya Chandhok, as they are frequently seen together. While Saaniya maintains a private Instagram account, Sara is an influencer with over 2 million followers and has shared videos featuring Saaniya. According to a News18 report, Sara was the one who introduced her brother Arjun to bestfriend Saaniya.
Recently, Sara Tendulkar made a significant leap in her wellness journey by opening her own Pilates studio in Andheri, Mumbai. During the opening ceremony, along with her parents, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, her soon-to-be 'bhabhi' Saaniya Chandhok was also spotted.
ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar vs Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Who is more educated, know their net worth and more
Saaniya is an entrepreneur with connections to a notable business family. Her grandfather, Ravi Ghai, leads the Graviss Group, which owns the InterContinental Hotel in Mumbai, the former Kwality ice cream brand, and Brooklyn Creamery. Their diverse hospitality and food businesses generated approximately Rs 624 crore in revenue during FY23-24, marking a 20% year-on-year growth.
Arjun, a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, currently plays domestic cricket for Goa. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI). His cricketing career started in Mumbai's junior leagues, leading to his selection for the India U19 team. While the 25-year-old has yet to represent India, the all-rounder has made a mark in domestic cricket