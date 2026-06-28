Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo loses wife, children in devastating Venezuela earthquakes

Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo has reportedly lost his wife and children in the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela. The heartbreaking tragedy has left the football world in mourning, with tributes and messages of support pouring in for the player during this difficult time.

Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo is facing heartbreak after the bodies of his wife and two young children were found, ending an agonizing 74-hour search that followed the powerful earthquakes in Venezuela earlier this week.

Trejo, 38, had been desperately searching for his wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa, after their apartment building in Playa Grande collapsed during the twin earthquakes on Wednesday. He was in Caracas at the time, preparing for a league match with his club, and had lost all contact with his family. In the days that followed, Trejo turned to social media, begging for help and praying for a miracle.

“Our building in Playa Grande collapsed. I don’t know anything about my family. Please pray for them and share this message in case someone saw them. I want to believe they weren’t there," he posted on Instagram, holding onto hope before the tragic news arrived.

Late Saturday, rescuers recovered the bodies of his wife and children, bringing the search to a devastating close. Deportivo La Guaira, Trejo's club, confirmed their deaths in a somber statement.

“We join Lucas Trejo in mourning the tragic passing of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and his children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo. Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones.”

Marítimo de La Guaira, another club Trejo played for, also offered condolences, acknowledging the family's deaths after the prolonged search. Edson Tortolero, a fellow footballer who joined rescue efforts on the ground, shared the heartbreaking update and thanked everyone who helped look for Trejo’s family.

Trejo’s father and brother flew in from Argentina to help with the search, hoping for any sign of survival. Just hours before the news broke, Trejo had posted a photo of his family, still clinging to hope.

Earlier this year, Yanina wrote a loving birthday message for her husband, calling him the pillar of their family and saying, “With you, everything is always easier and more beautiful.”

The tragedy has shaken Venezuela, which is still struggling with the devastation caused by the rare twin earthquakes—7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude—that ripped through several regions.

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