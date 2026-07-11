Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Argentina and Switzerland lock horns in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal with a place in the last four at stake. Lionel Messi's side will look to continue their title charge, while Switzerland aim to upset the reigning champions in a thrilling knockout encounter.

After two exhausting knockout matches—marked more by drama than by goals—Argentina have finally reached the sharp end of the World Cup. In the group stage, they looked every inch the defending champions, blowing past most contenders thanks to Lionel Messi’s relentless firepower.

But let’s be honest, their performances since then haven’t exactly inspired confidence. Argentina survived the knockouts against teams they were expected to beat, but they hardly looked convincing. Now, everyone’s wondering: can this team actually defend their title?

Next up: Switzerland, who have quietly staged one of the tournament’s best comebacks, making the quarterfinals for the first time in 72 years. Much of Switzerland's spark comes from Breel Embolo and Johan Manzambi, a duo that’s energized fans back home. They’ll be eager for payback too, after their painful World Cup exit to Argentina back in 2014.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Argentina vs Switzerland is scheduled for a 6:30 am IST kick-off tomorrow, Sunday, July 12, 2026. The match will take place at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, the United States.

So, how did these teams get here? Argentina started strong, breezing through Group J with wins over Austria, Jordan, and Algeria. Things got tricky in the round of 32, where they barely edged out Cape Verde in extra time. Then came a wild round of 16 comeback against Egypt—a match mired in controversial refereeing.

Switzerland topped Group B without a single loss, posting wins against Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina and a draw with Qatar. They handled Algeria in the round of 32, then squeaked past Colombia on penalties to end their 72-year quarterfinal drought.

But let’s talk Messi. At 39—an age when most footballers have called it quits—he’s still delivering. He’s found the net in all five of Argentina’s games so far, racking up eight goals and sitting right behind Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race (Mbappe’s played one extra match, too). Even if he’s no longer as explosive as he once was, Messi is still doing the heavy lifting for his country and dragged them back when they were on the ropes against Egypt. The emotion got to him then—you could see it. He desperately wants this last shot at World Cup glory.

But there’s no hiding the fact that he’s running on fumes. After back-to-back marathon performances—120 minutes against Cape Verde, another grueling match against Egypt—he’s admitted to feeling the effects. As the pressure mounts and the competition gets tougher, you have to wonder: will his body finally hit a wall?

Predicted lineups

Argentina (4-1-3-2): Martinez (goalkeeper); Molina, Romero, Lisandro, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Enzo, Mac Allister; Messi, Lautaro

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Kobel (goalkeeper); Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Embolo

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Argentina and Switzerland will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Argentina vs Switzerland match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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