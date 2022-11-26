Argentina vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup: Can Lionel Messi's side qualify for next round?

Argentina and Mexico players prepare for the ultimate faceoff in Lusail

Lionel Messi's Argentina suffered a shocking 2-1 loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia in Lusail Stadium to begin their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a disappointing defeat. The result sent shockwaves through the football fraternity and even Messi admitted that the team was 'dead' after the demoralising defeat.

However, they must pick themselves up and face a stern test against Mexico next, at the same venue on Saturday. The Mexican team played out a 0-0 draw with Poland to open their FIFA World Cup campaign, and they will also be in search of their first win.

Despite the early goal from Messi, Argentina gave away two goals in a short space of time and thus endured a 2-1 loss. They cannot afford to drop any more points because it could push them on the brink of elimination.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Mexico qualification scenario explained

Neither Argentina nor Mexico can afford to lose their next match, because it would hurt their qualification scenarios. Currently, Argentina are at 0 points, while Mexico are third with 1 point. A win for Messi's side on Saturday would keep them on course for qualification to the next round.

A win for Mexico however would seriously dent Argentina's chance as Mexico would then reach 4 points. In their next match, Messi's side will play against Poland, while Mexico are due to face Saudi Arabia.

A lot would rely on the match between Saudi Arabia and Poland today, but as far as Mexico and Argentina are concerned, only a win would help the cause for either side, or they will risk going into the last matchday, with their fate in the hands of other teams.

If Messi's side win against Mexico and Poland they will take 6 points, which would be enough to qualify. A draw against Mexico and a win against Poland will also not be enough because they will only get 4 points, so Argentina have no choice but to win their remaining two games.

Mexico also have a similar headache, a win over Argentina and Saudi Arabia would get them on 7 points, which would be enough to qualify, for a draw against Argentina and then a win over Saudi Arabia would take them to 5 points, but then it will depend on other teams results as well, so both these sides have to win their remaining games.