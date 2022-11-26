Argentina vs Mexico Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for ARG vs MEX FIFA World Cup 2022, match 24

ARG vs MEX, FIFA World Cup 2022

On Sunday, Argentina will face Mexico in a must-win Group C match. La Albiceleste, rated third in the world and unbeaten for three years, were startled in their most recent match by a spirited Saudi Arabia. Argentina will need to win all three games against Mexico if they are to preserve their World Cup campaign.

This is possibly Messi's final World Cup, and his squad would like to send him out on a high note. Scaloni's team will be fired up for this must-win game.

Argentina has a solid record against Mexico, having won 16 of the 35 encounters between the two teams, compared to Mexico's five wins.

Argentina is unbeaten in their last ten meetings against Mexico in all competitions, with their only defeat coming in the Copa America in 2004 by a 1-0 scoreline.

Likewise, Mexico is expected to be more aggressive and take more risks against Argentina. They drew 1-1 with Poland after Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty. This is a must-win game for La Seleccion if they are to return to the knockout stages. Raul Jimenez, who has returned to full fitness, might be named to Tata Martino's starting XI.

Argentina vs Mexico Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Hector Herrera

Strikers: Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega, Lionel Messi

Argentina vs Mexico Probable XIs

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo; Kevin Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez; Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega

Argentina vs Mexico My Dream11 team

G Ochoa, J Gallardo, C Romero, L Martinez, A Guardado, A Di Maria, R De Paul, E Alvarez, L Messi, H Lozanzo, L Martinez

