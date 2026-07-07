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Argentina vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Preview: Live streaming, kick-off time, predicted lineups and more

Ahead of the crucial Round of 16 clash between Argentina and Egypt, check the live streaming details, kick-off time, venue, predicted lineups and a brief preview of the game.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 07, 2026, 11:56 AM IST

Argentina vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Preview: Live streaming, kick-off time, predicted lineups and more
Argentina vs Egypt Round of 16 match will be played in Atlanta. (Pic Credits: Instagram/leomessi)
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Lionel Messi-led Argentina will continue its title defence when they face Egypt in their Round of 16 match at the Atlanta Stadium on July 7 (local time). Notably, this will be the first World Cup match between Argentina and Egypt. The winner of the clash will qualify for the quarter-finals and face the winner of the Switzerland vs Colombia match. On one hand, the defending champions reached this stage by beating Cabo Verde in the Round of 32 clash, which is considered one of the most interesting matches of the tournament. On the other hand, Egypt defeated Australia in a penalty shootout to qualify for the Round of 16.

 

The Argentina vs Egypt clash is the second-to-last match in the Round of 16, and the quarter-final round is set to commence on July 10 with the France vs Morocco match. Ahead of the ARG vs EGY clash, let us take a look at the live streaming details, kick-off timings, predicted lineups and more.

 

Argentina vs Egypt: Live streaming and TV

 

The 7th match in the Round of 16 between Argentina and Egypt can be watched in India on Unite8 Sports channels. For online users, the match can be streamed on the ZEE5 app and website with an active subscription (including the FIFA pack).

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 07 at 7 18 41 AM

 

Argentina vs Egypt: Kick-off timings and venue

 

The crucial Argentina vs Egypt match will kick off at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 7. The Round of 16 clash will be played at the Atlanta Stadium (also known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

 

Argentina vs Egypt: Predicted lineups

 

Argentina - Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul, Facundo Medina, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada, Lionel Messi, and Lautaro Martinez.

 

Egypt - Mostafa Shoubir, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia,  Karim Hafez, Hamdy Fathy, Marawan Attia, Emam Ashour, Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, and Mostafa Zico.

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