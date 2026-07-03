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Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Argentina begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout campaign against Cape Verde in the Round of 32. Here's everything you need to know, including kick-off time, live streaming details, team news, predicted lineups and a complete match preview.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 08:01 PM IST

Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups
Argentina vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 (AI-generated image)
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Argentina’s World Cup run continues this Friday as they take on Cape Verde—a match everyone’s calling a true David vs. Goliath. Argentina, loaded with talent and confidence from winning all three group games arrives as the heavy favorite. Lionel Messi has been electric, scoring six goals and playing like he’s in his best World Cup form yet. At 39, he’s smashing records and chasing that Golden Boot.

For Cape Verde, just making the knockouts is historic. It’s their first World Cup and now they're about to become the smallest country ever to play in the knockout rounds. Neutrals love an underdog and Cape Verde fits the bill perfectly.

Argentina dominated Group J, racking up nine points with these results:

- 3-0 vs. Algeria
- 2-0 vs. Austria
- 3-1 vs. Jordan

Cape Verde finished second in Group H after three draws:

- 0-0 with Spain
- 2-2 with Uruguay
- 0-0 with Saudi Arabia

Also read| Are Argentina too dependent on Lionel Messi? Head coach Scaloni delivers clear verdict ahead of Cape Verde clash

Heading into the match in Miami—Messi’s club home—Argentina aren’t looking past their competition. Coach Lionel Scaloni made it clear, Cape Verde isn’t just a feel-good story. “We’ve seen them play. We’re not surprised by their results and we respect their quality—they’re here for a reason.”

Cape Verde coach Bubista isn’t fazed either. His team earned their place through hard work and won’t change now, even against Argentina. “We’ve always trusted our process. If other teams didn’t respect us, that’s on them,” he said.

Looking ahead, Argentina have a favorable path to the semifinals if they get through. Australia or Egypt would be next, then probably Switzerland or Colombia in the quarters.

On the team front, Argentina are healthy, with no injuries reported. For Cape Verde, Telmo Arcanjo misses out with a hamstring issue, but left back Sidny Lopes Cabral returns from suspension just in time.

Friday’s match marks the first time Argentina and Cape Verde will face each other.

Argentina’s record against African teams at the World Cup is impressive—they’ve won their last seven encounters. The only exception was their very first, when Cameroon beat them 1-0 back in 1990.

For Cape Verde, this game is a milestone. They’re only the third team ever to take on the reigning world champions in their first knockout round at their debut World Cup. Only Norway in 1938, who lost 2-1 to Italy, and Ghana in 2006, who fell 3-0 to Brazil, have been in this position before.

Argentina’s predicted lineup (4-4-2): Martinez (goalkeeper); Molina, Romero, Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Martinez

Cape Verde’s predicted lineup (4-1-4-1): Vozinha (goalkeeper); Moreira, Lopes, Borges, Cabral; Pina; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Semedo; Livramento

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Argentina and Cape Verde will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Argentina vs Cape Verde match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| Australia vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

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