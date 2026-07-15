Argentina to be kicked out of FIFA World Cup 2026? All about the 7.5 million-signature petition

An online petition demanding Argentina's removal from the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 is doing the rounds on the internet, which has reportedly crossed 7.5 million signatories.

Argentina are set to face England in the second semi-final clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/afaseleccion)

Argentina has been one of the major talking points in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, not because they are the reigning champions, but because of the controversies which were created during the tournament. Ahead of Argentina's semi-final clash against England, an online petition, signed by over 7 million people, is doing the rounds on social media demanding the removal of the defending champions from the tournament. Yes, you read it right!

Why is the petition demanding Argentina's removal?

In a viral statement, promoted by Argentinaout.com, it is stated, It is obvious that FIFA and the referees are biased toward Lionel Messi and Argentina. Why should the rest of the world compete when the winner has already been decided? Kick Argentina out of the World Cup and give everyone else a fair chance.''

As per a viral post on X, the signature count on the online petition has crossed 7.5 million.

Ya son más de 7 millones de firmantes que quieren que: #argentinaFUERA #argentinaOUT jajajajajajajajaja



Síganle votando bandita (link abajo), mostremos al mundo la farsa que son los #argentinos junto con #FIFA que quiere hacerlos ganar a fuerza.https://t.co/hEqI5thPjb https://t.co/afxkuzCN4F pic.twitter.com/2Wb5N1w6Pk — RuJano, cuidadano común (@RujanusB) July 14, 2026

What sparked the controversy?

It is speculated that the signing of this petition began after Argentina's Round of 16 clash against Egypt, which the defending champions won after recovering from a 2-0 deficit.

Egypt players, fans, and the head coach Hossan Hassan accused FIFA of favouritism and questioned two major VAR decisions. Egypt claim that one of their goals was disallowed after a review for an earlier foul, while Argentina's late goal stood despite players arguing that there was a foul in the build-up.

Later, Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni denied such claims that his team is receiving special favours in the tournament. ''With VAR and all the technology we have today, it’s extremely difficult to help anyone. There is no room for different interpretations. Meanwhile, Argentina will face Harry Kane-led England on Wednesday (local time).

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/