FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Alan Shearer makes bold England vs Argentina prediction, warns VAR could play decisive role

Alan Shearer makes bold England vs Argentina prediction, warns VAR could play

Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final gets 'highest-risk' tag from FBI; here's why

Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final gets 'highest-risk' tag

Axar Patel joins Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya in rare ODI feat

Axar Patel joins Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya in rare ODI feat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Argentina to be kicked out of FIFA World Cup 2026? All about the 7.5 million-signature petition

An online petition demanding Argentina's removal from the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 is doing the rounds on the internet, which has reportedly crossed 7.5 million signatories.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

Argentina to be kicked out of FIFA World Cup 2026? All about the 7.5 million-signature petition
Argentina are set to face England in the second semi-final clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/afaseleccion)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Argentina has been one of the major talking points in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, not because they are the reigning champions, but because of the controversies which were created during the tournament. Ahead of Argentina's semi-final clash against England, an online petition, signed by over 7 million people, is doing the rounds on social media demanding the removal of the defending champions from the tournament. Yes, you read it right! 

Why is the petition demanding Argentina's removal?

In a viral statement, promoted by Argentinaout.com, it is stated, It is obvious that FIFA and the referees are biased toward Lionel Messi and Argentina. Why should the rest of the world compete when the winner has already been decided? Kick Argentina out of the World Cup and give everyone else a fair chance.''

As per a viral post on X, the signature count on the online petition has crossed 7.5 million.

What sparked the controversy?

It is speculated that the signing of this petition began after Argentina's Round of 16 clash against Egypt, which the defending champions won after recovering from a 2-0 deficit.

Egypt players, fans, and the head coach Hossan Hassan accused FIFA of favouritism and questioned two major VAR decisions. Egypt claim that one of their goals was disallowed after a review for an earlier foul, while Argentina's late goal stood despite players arguing that there was a foul in the build-up.

Whats App Image 2026 07 15 at 7 41 09 AM

Later, Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni denied such claims that his team is receiving special favours in the tournament. ''With VAR and all the technology we have today, it’s extremely difficult to help anyone. There is no room for different interpretations. Meanwhile, Argentina will face Harry Kane-led England on Wednesday (local time).

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Alan Shearer makes bold England vs Argentina prediction, warns VAR could play decisive role
Alan Shearer makes bold England vs Argentina prediction, warns VAR could play
Noida Building Fire: What caused blaze that killed 2 and forced 50 families to flee?
Noida Building Fire: What caused blaze that killed 2, forced 50 families to flee
Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final gets 'highest-risk' tag from FBI; here's why
Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final gets 'highest-risk' tag
Axar Patel joins Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya in rare ODI feat
Axar Patel joins Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya in rare ODI feat
Rani Mukerji to receive honorary doctorate at IFFM 2026: 'I dedicate this to my motherland India'
Rani Mukerji to receive honorary doctorate at IFFM 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement