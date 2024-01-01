Argentina may make massive Lionel Messi decision that was rejected by FIFA in 2002

Messi has 106 goals in 180 matches for Argentina and his trophy cabinet includes the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup.

Recent reports suggest that Argentina is poised to retire the legendary No.10 jersey worn by Lionel Messi once he decides to hang up his boots. Argentina Football Federation president Claudio 'Chiqui' Tapia expressed this decision, stating that after Messi's retirement from the national team, no other player will be allowed to don the revered No.10 jersey, honoring Messi's extraordinary contribution to the sport.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Argentina has considered retiring the iconic No.10 jersey, previously worn by the legendary Diego Maradona. Ahead of the 2002 World Cup, officials, led by then AFA president Julio Grondona, sought to retire the jersey. However, FIFA regulations at the time mandated teams to use numbers from 1 to 23 in the tournament, preventing the retirement. The jersey was eventually worn by Ariel Ortega in the Korea Japan World Cup.

Lionel Messi, boasting 106 goals in 180 matches for Argentina, holds an illustrious trophy cabinet, including the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup. With his future uncertain by the time the 2026 World Cup arrives, Messi aims to secure a second Copa crown with Argentina in 2024.

Recently, six iconic jerseys worn by Messi during the 2022 World Cup were auctioned for $7.8 million. This collection featured the celebrated No.10 jersey worn during the World Cup final, where Argentina clinched victory over France on penalties, securing their third title. In the 2022 World Cup, Messi's exceptional performance, with seven goals and three assists, earned him the Golden Ball award, making him the only player to win it twice.