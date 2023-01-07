Search icon
Lionel Messi earned THIS WHOPPING amount from Instagram since winning FIFA World Cup

Messi has been earning GBP 1.5 million per Instagram branded post, which means that he is fetching a whopping Rs 90 crore per post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Argentine striker Lionel Messi fulfilled his ultimate dream by winning the FIFA World Cup on December 18 in Qatar. In the final, Messi-led Argentina defeated France on penalties.

Messi was the 2nd highest top scorer in the tournament and billions of Messi fans across the world took to Instagram and other social media platforms to mark Messi’s marvellous achievement.

The World Cup victory has proved to be a superb feat for Messi and he is earning a lot of money after the superb win. According to The Daily Mail, the PSG superstar has been earning GBP 1.5 million per Instagram branded post, which means that he is fetching a whopping Rs 90 crore per post.

The Instagram post of Messi, 35, lifting the glittering FIFA World Cup trophy, fetched a massive 74 million likes which is a record in itself.

Messi is also earning a huge sum of money from Call of Duty, eFootball, Gatorade, Budweiser, Adidas and Pepsi.

Messi recently returned to rejoin his French club PSG and he was given a Guard of Honour by his teammates for winning the FIFA World Cup.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier has said that he was not planning to field both Messi and Neymar in PSG’s French Cup fixture against Chateauroux.

