Argentina goalkeeper Martinez mocks Kylian Mbappe during WC victory parade, Lionel Messi watches along

Since winning the FIFA World Cup after 36 years on Sunday with a narrow victory against France in the title match, Argentina has not stopped celebrating. The supporters experienced a roller-coaster trip throughout the decisive game as the nail-biting thriller ended on penalties.

Kylian Mbappe gave France the lead again after Argentina had taken a 2-0 lead. As the game entered extra time, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe each scored a goal to force a penalty shootout. Argentina won the penalty shootout 4-2 over France.

Millions of fans flocked to the capital city of Buenos Aires for a celebration bus parade to congratulate and celebrate their country's victory in one of the largest sporting events. Due to the large number of people, the procession had to be unexpectedly canceled, thus a helicopter tour was quickly organized. However, before the procession was called off, a rather odd incident was seen in which Emiliano Martinez of Argentina was seen cradling a baby toy with Kylian Mbappe's face on it.

Why is Messi letting Martinez mock & humiliate Mbappe like this? They’re teammates at PSG, just so weird & graceless. pic.twitter.com/btx0KDbs2J — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 21, 2022

Martinez, though, is not the first to take aim at the 24-year-old Frenchman. Notably, a video clip from Argentina's locker room following the World Cup victory showed the entire squad singing and dancing in celebration.

The squad could be heard chanting "a minute's silence for" in tandem when Martinez filled a deliberate pause with the shout: "For Mbappe who is dead!"

Emiliano Martinez asking for a minute of silence for Kylian Mbappé



pic.twitter.com/AcIxivRE3D December 18, 2022

Similarly, in the run-up to the summit showdown, Martinez resorted to psychological warfare by targeting Mbappe. The Aston Villa goalkeeper slammed the PSG legend for earlier comments on the quality of football in South America.

“He doesn’t know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don’t have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. But it doesn’t matter. We are a great team, recognised as such,” said Martinez.

The 30-year-old was referring to comments made by Mbappe a few months ago in which he stated that European nations are better prepared for the World Cup than their South American counterparts.

"Argentina haven't played games of great quality to reach the World Cup. In South America, football isn't as advanced as Europe. That's why if you look at the last World Cups it's always the Europeans that win."

In the championship game, Mbappe performed admirably, but Martinez stood out for his superhuman goal-saving abilities. When his team was facing a lopsided loss, Mbappe scored three goals. The game would have been over after 90 minutes if Mbappe hadn't entered the picture.

