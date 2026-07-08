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Argentina escape shock World Cup exit with dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt

Argentina made an outstanding comeback in their Round of 16 clash against Egypt and clinched the game 3-2 to qualify for the quarter-finals.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 12:55 AM IST

Argentina escape shock World Cup exit with dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt
Argentina qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Egypt in the Round of 16. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)
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Defending champions Argentina survived a major upset as they came from behind to beat Egypt 3-2 in a thrilling Round of 16 clash. With this win, the Lionel Messi-led side secured their spot in the quarter-finals and are set to face the winner of the Switzerland vs Colombia match. Coming back to the game, Argentina were stunned in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim headed home from Marwan Attia's corner. After this, Messi missed a penalty, building up pressure on the defending champions.

Egypt's goalie Mostafa Shobeir showcased his impressive agility by saving a couple of chances in the first half. Egypt nearly doubled their lead through Mostafa Ziko, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review. However, Ziko finally struck in the 67th minute and gave a 2-0 lead to his side.

Argentina made a remarkable comeback and sealed a dramatic victory

It was the 79th minute when the defending champions reduced the deficit when Cristian Romero headed in Messi's inviting free-kick. How can Messi stay away from scoring, as within four minutes, he levelled the score with a powerful strike.

Whats App Image 2026 07 04 at 7 50 47 AM

In the extra time, Enzo Fernandez sealed the deal for the defending champions after he slotted a low finish into the bottom corner. After full-time, it was Argentina winning the thriller and qualifying for the quarter-finals.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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