Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi announces international retirement after World Cup final defeat

Argentina stalwart Nicolas Otamendi has announced his retirement from international football after the Albiceleste's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The veteran center-back ends a glittering national team career highlighted by World Cup and Copa America triumphs.

Argentina's defender Nicolas Otamendi has declared his retirement from international football, concluding a remarkable 17-year journey during which he secured the 2022 FIFA World Cup and two Copa America titles. The 38-year-old centre-back earned 139 caps for Argentina and was part of the team that reached this year's FIFA World Cup final in the United States. The defending champions suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the title match, marking Otamendi's last game for the national team, according to Reuters.

"Today I have to write the most difficult words of my career. As fate would have it, my last match was a World Cup final. It wasn't the result we wanted, but I'm leaving with my head held high, knowing that this team gave it their all right up to the very last second. Thank you, Argentina, for allowing me to fulfil the dream of becoming a world champion," Otamendi posted on Instagram.

Argentina's attempt to defend their World Cup title ended in disappointment after a 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain in the final. Led by Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste displayed incredible determination throughout the knockout rounds, overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat Egypt in the Round of 32 and executing a thrilling late comeback to defeat England in the semi-finals.

Ultimately, it was an outstanding Spain team under Luis de la Fuente that brought Argentina's reign to an end, as La Roja outperformed the champions to reclaim the World Cup title.

Otamendi has recently returned to Argentina to join the prestigious River Plate after concluding a successful European career, which included stints at Porto, Valencia, Manchester City, and Benfica.

A key figure in Argentina's golden generation, the seasoned centre-back represented his nation in four FIFA World Cups, solidifying his status as one of the country's most distinguished defenders.

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