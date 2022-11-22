Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

ARG vs KSA: Watch Saudi Arabia's two quickfire goals that shocked Lionel and Argentina

Saudi Arabia's Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari scored the goals while Mohammed Alowais kept Lionel Messi's side at bay as the lost 2-1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

ARG vs KSA: Watch Saudi Arabia's two quickfire goals that shocked Lionel and Argentina
Saudi Arabia players celebrate after scoring the 2nd goal that turned the game on its head

Saudi Arabia etched their names in the history books as they shocked Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C game at Lusail Stadium. Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari scored the goals while goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais kept Lionel Messi's side at bay as the lost 2-1. 

Watch the two goals from Saudi Arabia that stunned Argentina:

More to follow.. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Sushmita Sen made headlines, from extramarital affair with Vikram Bhatt to dating IPL founder Lalit Modi
Halloween 2022: Cabinet of Curiosities, Nope, The Midnight Club, Get Out, must-watch horror movies and series
Pictures of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru go viral before inauguration on November 11
Air pollution: Effective measures to protect your lungs during poor AQI
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kanpur: Stalker reaches hospital posing as patient to harass medical student
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.