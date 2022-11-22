ARG vs KSA: Watch Saudi Arabia's two quickfire goals that shocked Lionel and Argentina

Saudi Arabia etched their names in the history books as they shocked Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C game at Lusail Stadium. Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari scored the goals while goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais kept Lionel Messi's side at bay as the lost 2-1.
The first Saudi goal by Al-Sheri 1-1 ...........#Argentina #السعوديه_الارجنتين #Messi #Messi #FIFAWorldCup #Argentina #ARGKSA #ChillaChilla pic.twitter.com/webGBbPbEC— Rakib (@Rakib_Hussain24) November 22, 2022
NO WAY I CAUGHT THIS#Qatar2022 #ARGKSA pic.twitter.com/H2FBwohLe6— Puru Gupta (@Puru1324) November 22, 2022
More to follow..