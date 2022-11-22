ARG vs KSA: Watch Saudi Arabia's two quickfire goals that shocked Lionel and Argentina

Saudi Arabia players celebrate after scoring the 2nd goal that turned the game on its head

Saudi Arabia etched their names in the history books as they shocked Argentina 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C game at Lusail Stadium. Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari scored the goals while goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais kept Lionel Messi's side at bay as the lost 2-1.

Watch the two goals from Saudi Arabia that stunned Argentina:

More to follow..