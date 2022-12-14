Headlines

Sports

ARG vs CRO: Lionel Messi reaches best FIFA World Cup goal tally with thunderous penalty, WATCH

Messi opened the scoring with a penalty in the semi-final against Croatia to put Argentina within touching distance of the final.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 08:47 AM IST

ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel scored a record-breaking penalty against Croatia to put Argentina ahead in the first semi-final at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. Argentina won a penalty in the 34th minute as striker Julian Alvarez was brought down by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic inside the box. Messi made no mistake from the spot, hitting a powerful shot into the right corner.

Messi became the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history for Argentina with the penalty, overtaking former ace forward Gabriel Batistuta with 11 goals to his tally now. Messi also reached his best FIFA World Cup goal tally, going past his four goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Argentina captain also equalled France star Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race at Qatar 2022. Both are now at five goals as the tournament's top scorers.

 

Soon after Messi's penalty, Alvarez doubled Argentina's lead with wonderful solo goal with skill and some luck. The Manchester City player went past three Croatian players and then slotting past the goalkeeper Livakovic after the ball fell in his path. Argentina went into half-time two goals ahead of Croatia with one foot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals. 

Follow LIVE updates from the ongoing semi-final here: LIVE| Argentina 2-0 Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal football match score: Alvarez, Messi put ARG in driving seat

 

 

