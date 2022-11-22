Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

ARG vs KSA: Lionel Messi becomes first Argentine to score at 4 World Cups, watch video

Argentina were in the lead after just 10 minutes as their skipper Lionel Messi scored from the spot to give his side the lead against Saudi Arabia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

ARG vs KSA: Lionel Messi becomes first Argentine to score at 4 World Cups, watch video
Messi becomes first Argentine player to score at four different World Cups

Lionel Messi stepped up when his side needed him the most, scoring the opening goal for Argentina as they square off against Saudi Arabia. Messi's side needed just 10 minutes to break the deadlock as they were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead as the referee pointed to the penalty spot. 

The Argentine skipper has missed some crucial penalties previously but he swept aside his ghosts of the past and finished with ease to beat the Saudi Arabian keeper and give his side the lead. 

They would score four past Saudi Arabia, putting the ball in the net four times, one more time by Messi, and twice more by Lautaro Martinez but all three of those efforts were ruled out through offside. 

READ| LIVE| Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup score: Messi-Martinez goals ruled out for offside, follow live score

But Argentina nonetheless continued to dominate as they were in the driving seat for the entirety of the 45 minutes. 

Watch Lionel Messi's first goal in FIFA World Cup 2022:

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 times Sushmita Sen made headlines, from extramarital affair with Vikram Bhatt to dating IPL founder Lalit Modi
Halloween 2022: Cabinet of Curiosities, Nope, The Midnight Club, Get Out, must-watch horror movies and series
Pictures of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru go viral before inauguration on November 11
Air pollution: Effective measures to protect your lungs during poor AQI
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kanpur: Stalker reaches hospital posing as patient to harass medical student
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.