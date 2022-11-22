ARG vs KSA: Lionel Messi becomes first Argentine to score at 4 World Cups, watch video

Messi becomes first Argentine player to score at four different World Cups

Lionel Messi stepped up when his side needed him the most, scoring the opening goal for Argentina as they square off against Saudi Arabia. Messi's side needed just 10 minutes to break the deadlock as they were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead as the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

The Argentine skipper has missed some crucial penalties previously but he swept aside his ghosts of the past and finished with ease to beat the Saudi Arabian keeper and give his side the lead.

They would score four past Saudi Arabia, putting the ball in the net four times, one more time by Messi, and twice more by Lautaro Martinez but all three of those efforts were ruled out through offside.

But Argentina nonetheless continued to dominate as they were in the driving seat for the entirety of the 45 minutes.

Watch Lionel Messi's first goal in FIFA World Cup 2022:

