'Are you crazy?': WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo fuming with anger after pitch invader grabs him by the neck

In the Champions League clash between Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen, former team's star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming with anger.

It all took place when a pitch invader grabbed the footballer by his neck during the club's 2-0 win.

The players were on the field celebrating at full-time when a fan ran past the security guards to make way onto the pitch.

The invader ran towards Ronaldo - who was looking on to the other side - and grabbed him by the neck, trying to click a selfie.

The Portuguese international - who was shocked - soon pushed the invader away while security guards ran towards him and caught hold off him.

WATCH:

Ronaldo was NOT happy at the pitch-invader pic.twitter.com/oK8fjynEeV — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 11, 2019

Ronaldo was then heard screaming at the guards asking them “are you crazy?” as the guards took the fan away, AFP reported.

The man was not the only fan to run inside the pitch. Earlier, another fan had run inside the stadium and clicked selfies with Ronaldo.

As for the match, Juventus are in the Round of 16 and Ronaldo scored his second Champions League goal of the season.

Substitute Paulo Dybala was the creator of the 75th-minute opener, crossing low for Ronaldo who tapped in a record-extending 128th goal in the competition.