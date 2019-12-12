'Are you crazy?': WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo fuming with anger after pitch invader grabs him by the neck

Headlines

Parth Samthaan's mother wants him to go for arranged marriage? Actor reveals 'embarrassing' conversation with mom

‘Virat Kohli is brand ambassador’: Team India fans react as Babar Azam gets Rs 8 crore Audi sports car as gift

DNA Verified: Video of ISRO Cheif S Somanath dancing after Chandrayaan-3 soft landing is fake, entire truth here

Heartwarming moment: IndiGo air hostess's touching welcome to ISRO chief S Somanath wins internet, watch

Want to know where your Aadhaar's being used? Here's how to easily check usage history on UIDAI's website

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parth Samthaan's mother wants him to go for arranged marriage? Actor reveals 'embarrassing' conversation with mom

‘Virat Kohli is brand ambassador’: Team India fans react as Babar Azam gets Rs 8 crore Audi sports car as gift

DNA Verified: Video of ISRO Cheif S Somanath dancing after Chandrayaan-3 soft landing is fake, entire truth here

Richest Empires of Ancient India

Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: A look at his power-packed performances

Fruits to eat on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Jawan Trailer Review: Shah Rukh Khan comes up with another big surprise for his fans

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

Parth Samthaan's mother wants him to go for arranged marriage? Actor reveals 'embarrassing' conversation with mom

This villain earned Rs 150 crore per film, 15 times as much as hero; even more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Viral video of autistic man singing on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa makes netizens emotional: 'Goosebumps with tears'

HomeSports

Sports

'Are you crazy?': WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo fuming with anger after pitch invader grabs him by the neck

In the Champions League clash between Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen, former team's star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming with anger.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 02:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the Champions League clash between Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen, former team's star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming with anger.

It all took place when a pitch invader grabbed the footballer by his neck during the club's 2-0 win.

The players were on the field celebrating at full-time when a fan ran past the security guards to make way onto the pitch.

The invader ran towards Ronaldo - who was looking on to the other side - and grabbed him by the neck, trying to click a selfie. 

The Portuguese international - who was shocked - soon pushed the invader away while security guards ran towards him and caught hold off him. 

WATCH:

Ronaldo was then heard screaming at the guards asking them “are you crazy?” as the guards took the fan away, AFP reported.

The man was not the only fan to run inside the pitch. Earlier, another fan had run inside the stadium and clicked selfies with Ronaldo.

As for the match, Juventus are in the Round of 16 and Ronaldo scored his second Champions League goal of the season. 

Substitute Paulo Dybala was the creator of the 75th-minute opener, crossing low for Ronaldo who tapped in a record-extending 128th goal in the competition.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Credit score vs credit report: What's the difference?

Maruti likely to invest Rs 45,000 crore to double production capacity: Chairman RC Bhargava

DNA Verified: Video of ISRO Cheif S Somanath dancing after Chandrayaan-3 soft landing is fake, entire truth here

Viral video: Desi woman's breathtaking somersault in red hot saree stuns internet, watch

ICC World Cup 2023 tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi, Pune to be available from this date; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE