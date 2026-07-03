Are Argentina too dependent on Lionel Messi? Head coach Scaloni delivers clear verdict ahead of Cape Verde clash

Ahead of Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde, head coach Lionel Scaloni addressed questions over Lionel Messi's influence on the team. The World Cup-winning coach insisted Argentina remain much more than a one-man side.

Argentina puts its perfect record to the test this Friday against Cape Verde, a team making its tournament debut in what's shaping up to be an intriguing round-of-32 clash in steamy Miami. Scaloni’s squad rolled through Group J with three straight wins finishing off with a confident 3-1 victory over Jordan in Dallas. Cape Verde, on the other hand got here after grinding out three consecutive draws. Still, Argentina isn’t taking anything for granted, especially now that the competition flips to a sudden-death format.

Scaloni isn’t bothered by the talk about relying too much on Messi, either. Meeting the press in Fort Lauderdale, he acknowledged the questions about Argentina’s defense and their dependency on his captain for goals. Scaloni stood by his system, stressing that, sure, he’d love to see the goals spread around, but the focus stays on winning—no matter who finds the net.

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“We’re in a good place, and honestly, just as excited as everyone else,” Scaloni said. “There’s a team in front of us that deserves respect—they’ve done some impressive things, and there just isn’t much room for mistakes now. If you lose, you go home. We know that. But we’re hitting a nice rhythm at the right time. Football’s unpredictable, matches are tight, and except for France or Mexico, most games have been hard-fought. It’s not going to be easy—and that’s just the truth.

“With Messi, we’ve seen him perform in every scenario. I expect he’ll play, but it depends on how things go and how he feels. You can’t predict everything in football. Other players have had their chances, but Leo, as one of our attackers, ended up with the goals. That doesn’t worry me. Sure, I’d be happy to see more players scoring, but as long as we’re playing well and winning, that’s what matters.”

So now, Argentina has to figure out how to break down a Cape Verde squad that’s proven tough to crack. They frustrated both Spain and Saudi Arabia in the group stage and haven’t lost a match yet. Scaloni took time during his press conference to break down what makes Cape Verde tick—and why they’re not here by chance.

“Cape Verde hasn’t lost. They probably should have beaten Saudi Arabia, really. Against Spain and Uruguay, they had it tougher, but they defended well and shut off passing lanes inside. On the counter, they’re dangerous, and they’ve got some very technical players. They’ve shown throughout the tournament that they belong here, and it’s not a fluke they’ve advanced. We respect them, and we’ll make sure to show it on the pitch.”

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