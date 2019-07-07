Archery World Cup: India finish with no medal in Stage IV

Recurve mixed pair of Atul Verma and Bombayla Devi Laishram lost to Italy 3-5 in the bronze play-off here on Sunday as India concluded their campaign in the Archery World Cup Stage IV without a medal.

Ranked fifth in the qualification round, the Indian duo drew the first set 36-36 but the Italian pair Mauro Nespoli and Elena Tonetta went ahead shooting two 10s.

The Indian combo then put up a strong show to take the third set 37-36 but cracked under pressure in the decider, where they could manage a poor 34 against the Italians 37.

The bronze playoff was the country's sole medal hope in the last stage of the World Cup, where none of the Indians could make it to the medal rounds in the individual or team events of recuve and compound sections.

The same Indian team had bagged a silver and two bronze medals in last month's World Championships, besides securing an Olympic full quota in the men's section.