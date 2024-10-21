Netizens on social media sites have made this a new topic of discussion after AP Dhillion was spotted bowling to New Zealand batters during the IND vs NZ Test

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who recently became a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Telangana, has been making headlines not only for his cricket skills but also for the striking resemblance he bears with Punjabi singer AP Dhillon. This is rather peculiar and has not only caused people, especially fans, to make many jokes but also has garnered much attention from users of social networks.

Recently, in the Test match between India and New Zealand, a fan posted a picture of Siraj with the comment “AP Dhillon?” This light-hearted statement started trending rather fast, and everyone chimed in with similar expressions of opinion. They have named him ‘DSP Dhillon’ and have come up with whatever creative names, like ‘Sir Mohd Dhillon Richards.’ One of the responses was rather funny, calling it the ‘Multiverse of DSP Siraj’ which speaks volumes about the fun people had joking about his looks.

The likeness has made Siraj the new topic of discussion and meme sharing on social media, particularly on X. The fun and friendly exchange reveals not only the fans’ affection for Siraj as a sportsman but also the increasing appreciation for him as a celebrity figure. People are obviously having fun watching him portray a serious cop and then being a twin to the actor in the entertainment industry.

It is amusing that Siraj’s looks are a subject of ridicule, but joining as DSP is a big accomplishment. He is set to officially assume the position on the 11th of October 2024 and was received by Telangana DGP Jitender and other officials. This comes after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy promised to take up this responsibility after Siraj’s great performance in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Even though he did not possess the standard educational requirements for such a position, he was allowed an exemption, proving the state’s willingness to take care of its sports icons.