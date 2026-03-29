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Anushka Sharma's hilarious reaction to Virat Kohli dropping easy catch in RCB vs SRH in IPL 2026 goes viral - Watch video

During the IPL 2026 match between RCB and SRH, Anushka Sharma went viral for her amused reaction when Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch, adding a fun, light-hearted moment to the game.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 12:24 PM IST

Anushka Sharma's hilarious reaction to Virat Kohli dropping easy catch in RCB vs SRH in IPL 2026 goes viral - Watch video
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During the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a light-hearted moment off the field captured as much attention as the cricket itself. Anushka Sharma, who was cheering for her husband Virat Kohli from the stands, had a reaction to a missed catch that quickly went viral.

Kohli’s missed catch and Anushka’s reaction:

Kohli, known for his exceptional fielding abilities, failed to catch a straightforward opportunity during the 18th over. He failed to catch the ball, which surprised both fans and commentators. The camera then captured Anushka’s reaction. She laughed and seemed genuinely amused by the situation. Social media erupted when fans shared videos showing her honest and unfiltered reaction. Many called it 'peak cinema' because of how natural and relatable her reaction was.

Redemption on the field:

Kohli fumbled his initial catch attempt but recovered his error when he took the same batter's wicket on another ball. The moment showed how experienced players can make minor errors, yet their strong determination and skills enable fast recovery. The match became unforgettable through Kohli's performance and Anushka's funny reaction, which extended beyond the final score.

Fans loved the Bollywood-cricket connection:

Anushka brought two different types of excitement to the stadium because she combined Bollywood with cricket. The fans at the event enjoyed watching her spend time with other cricketers' families while she supported Kohli in a lighthearted way. The audience found her reaction to IPL matches to be entertaining because it created a human connection with the high-pressure situation.

Also read: Kriti Sanon says she is playing her 'hottest character' in Cocktail 2: 'Homi Adajania has great aesthetic visual sense'

The video of Anushka laughing at Kohli’s dropped catch became one of the most shared clips from the match. The light-hearted moments, which create memorable experiences together with cricket's essential elements of scoring and wicket-taking, reminded fans that cricket extends beyond its core elements. The IPL opener attracted greater audience interest throughout India because it combined sports with celebrity appearances. The upcoming work will show Anushka and Kohli sharing a memorable moment, which fans will enjoy.

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