Anushka Sharma among world’s most-followed athlete partners; joins Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift in top 5

Anushka Sharma has featured among the world’s most-followed partners of athletes, placing in the global top five alongside high-profile names including Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift. The actor’s strong social media following has earned her a spot on the list of prominent athlete partners.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma just grabbed the fourth spot on a global ranking of the most popular and followed athlete partners, often called WAGs. Media outlet Vanticks put out the list.

She’s the only Indian—and the only cricket connection—in the top five. That really puts her in some elite company among partners of athletes across the world.

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift are on the list, too. You probably guessed that. Georgina Rodriguez, who’s with football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo also makes an appearance.

But Anushka stands out not just because of her marriage to Virat Kohli. Vanticks highlights that her personal fame as an actress and her massive following are just as much part of the story. She isn’t riding anyone’s coattails.

If you’re wondering about the numbers: Kim Kardashian tops the chart. As Lewis Hamilton’s partner she has 343 million followers. Taylor Swift married to NFL star Travis Kelce sits in second with 272 million. Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner takes the third spot with 78.3 million. Anushka Sharma comes in fourth and Virginia Fonseca who’s with Brazilian footballer Vinícius Júnior, holds fifth with 56.5 million.

Football dominates the lineup—most of these women are connected to footballers—but Anushka is the sole representative for cricket at the very top.

The whole list covers 22 global celebrities, and together, they’ve got a staggering 1.21 billion followers. The majority are linked to football, with 11 women on the list adding up to 341.3 million. But American football partners edge ahead in reach, with five women totaling 376.5 million followers. Formula One is represented by Kim Kardashian alone.

Vanticks also points out that the idea of a “WAG” has shifted. What started as a label for footballers’ wives and girlfriends has changed a lot—these women are famous in their own right. Many were household names before their current relationships, carving out careers as pop stars, actresses, entrepreneurs, or creators. Their fame isn’t just because of who they’re with—they bring their own star power.

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