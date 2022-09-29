Anupam Kher takes tour of PV Sindhu's house, actor stunned after seeing Badminton ace's trophy cabinet

PV Sindhu gives Anupam Kher a tour of her trophy cabinet

Two-time Olympic medallist, and one of India's ace Badminton players, PV Sindhu has won it all in her career. She has won medals at major tournaments and has brought plenty of honour to the nation. Recently, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher visited Sindhu's home, taking a tour of her trophy cabinet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sindhu shared a picture with 'one of the all-time greats of Indian cinema' as the duo posed happily in front of Sindhu's trophy cabinet.

"Had the fortune of spending time with one of the all time greats of Indian cinema. The laughs, the memories and quality conversation. What an honour," wrote Sindhu on Twitter while sharing her pic alongside Anupam.

The feelings are completely mutual dearest @Pvsindhu1! It was amazing and a learning experience to have a long chat with you about so many topics!! You are not only a youth icon but equally inspirational for people like me. Thanks to your parents for the most delicious lunch https://t.co/qT4Q9aLWTD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 28, 2022

READ| India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra shows off his dance moves as he does Garba in Vadodara, watch video

On Wednesday, Anupam himself shared a video with Sindhu, wherein the star shuttler gave the Bollywood actor a tour inside her house.

The Kashmir Files actor got a good long look at PV Sindhu's trophy cabinet, and he jokingly said that there was no space left for more accolades. Sindhu meanwhile showed the veteran actor glimpses of the first trophies that she won, as an 8-year-old child.

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a video as he got a tour inside Sindhu's house.

AMAZING: I had the privilege of visiting CHAMP @Pvsindhu1’s home.She very humbly gave me a tour of her achievements, awards and trophies! Right from the age of 8!ये है हमारे भारत की बेटी।ये है हमारे देश की शान।ये है हमारी प्रेरणात्मक HERO! जय हो! जय हिंद! #YouthIcon pic.twitter.com/gk1ooybScE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 29, 2022

READ| Did Virat Kohli give fans a glimpse of Anushka Sharma after IND vs SA 1st T20I? Watch viral video

"AMAZING: I had the privilege of visiting CHAMP @Pvsindhu1’s home. She very humbly gave me a tour of her achievements, awards and trophies! Right from the age of 8! ये है हमारे भारत की बेटी।ये है हमारे देश की शान।ये है हमारी प्रेरणात्मक HERO! जय हो! जय हिंद! #YouthIcon," wrote the veteran actor in the caption of the video.

Sindhu will be present at the opening ceremony of the 36th National Games in Gujarat. She will be joined by Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself inaugurate the National Games in Ahmedabad on Thursday.