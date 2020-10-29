Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League: Live streaming, ANT v TOT Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

ANT vs TOT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, ANT Dream11 Team Player List, TOT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur Head to Head.

Antwerp welcome Tottenham Hotspur for a UEFA Europa League fixture. The top two teams from Group J will go head-to-head in order to consolidate their grip on the top spot.

Both Antwerp and Tottenham won their opening fixtures by a margin of 2-1 and 3-0 against Ludogorets and LASK respectively.

When and where to watch Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur

Where and when is the Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League match will be played on October 29, 2020, at Bosuilstadion.

What time does the Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League final match begin?

The Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League final match will begin at 11:25 PM IST.

Where to watch Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League final live in India (TV channels)?

The Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be on Ten Sports and Ten Sports HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League final live streaming?

The Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com website in India for premium users.

Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Starting XIs

Antwerp: Jean Butez; Ritchie De Laet, Jérémy Gélin, Abdoulaye Seck; Simen Juklerød, Martin Hongla, Faris Haroun, Koji Miyoshi, Pieter Gerkens; Lior Refaelov, Dieumerci Mbokani

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko; Erik Lamela, Carlos Vinícius, Gareth Bale