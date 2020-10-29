Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League: Live streaming, ANT v TOT Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

Headlines

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

Meet the CA who heads Rs 29,199 crore company of India's richest pharma billionaire

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone (2) gets Rs 12,000 off, details here

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan ‘superficial’: ‘Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…’

Asian Games 2023 Day 8: Sable-Toor claim gold, silver for Harmilan-Ajay

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Meet Ankit Baiyanpuria, a wrestler-turned-influencer who joined PM Modi in Swachh Bharat campaign

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Homemade drinks to lower high blood pressure naturally

75 days challenge rules: Benefits, diet and exercises

10 Mughal princesses who redefined beauty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Aditya-L1 Updates: Aditya-L1 Successfully Escapes Sphere Of Earth's Influence, ISRO Confirms

EP 4: Steve Smith | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC 2023

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan ‘superficial’: ‘Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…’

This star kid will reportedly debut opposite Ram Charan soon, and it's not Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor

HomeSports

Sports

Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League: Live streaming, ANT v TOT Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

ANT vs TOT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, ANT Dream11 Team Player List, TOT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 05:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Antwerp welcome Tottenham Hotspur for a UEFA Europa League fixture. The top two teams from Group J will go head-to-head in order to consolidate their grip on the top spot. 

Both Antwerp and Tottenham won their opening fixtures by a margin of 2-1 and 3-0 against Ludogorets and LASK respectively.

 

When and where to watch Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur

Where and when is the Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League match being played?

The Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League match will be played on October 29, 2020, at Bosuilstadion.

 

What time does the Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League final match begin?

The Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League final match will begin at 11:25 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League final live in India (TV channels)?

The Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be on Ten Sports and Ten Sports HD1 channels in India.

 

How and where to watch online Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Europa League final live streaming?

The Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on SonyLiv app and SonyLiv.com website in India for premium users.

 

Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Starting XIs 

Antwerp: Jean Butez; Ritchie De Laet, Jérémy Gélin, Abdoulaye Seck; Simen Juklerød, Martin Hongla, Faris Haroun, Koji Miyoshi, Pieter Gerkens; Lior Refaelov, Dieumerci Mbokani

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko; Erik Lamela, Carlos Vinícius, Gareth Bale

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: BJP MP Satish Gautam touches woman MLA on stage; video stirs controversy

Google mocks Apple iPhone 15 ahead of Google Pixel 8 October 4 launch, watch video

This star kid will reportedly debut opposite Ram Charan soon, and it's not Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor or Khushi Kapoor

5 dream international vacations that are surprisingly affordable

Aditya-L1 spacecraft successfully escapes sphere of Earth's influence, says ISRO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE