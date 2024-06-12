Another India vs Pakistan match possible in T20 World Cup 2024? Find out how

Is it possible for India and Pakistan to face off again in the T20 World Cup 2024?

Is it possible for India and Pakistan to face off again in the T20 World Cup 2024? The two rivals clashed in a gripping match on June 9 at the Nassau County Stadium in New York, with India emerging victorious. Fans are eager for more clashes between the arch rivals, particularly in major ICC and ACC tournaments where such matchups are uncommon. The chances of another India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 are slim, but there are some possibilities.

If Pakistan advances to the Super 8 stage by finishing second in Group A, they could face India in the semi-finals in Guyana. However, for this to happen, Pakistan must first win their remaining group stage matches against Canada and Ireland. In order to advance, either the USA or India would have to lose both of their remaining matches.

If both India and Pakistan finish at the top of their respective Super 8 groups, they will compete in separate semi-finals with the possibility of setting up an India vs Pakistan final in Bridgetown, Barbados. However, for this dream final to become a reality, Pakistan must first qualify for the Super 8 stage by performing well in their remaining matches. If Pakistan manage to finish top of this Super 8 group, and India finish second in their Super 8 group, then they will face each other in the semi-final in Guyana. This will be the similar case if India finish top of their Super 8 group while Pakistan finish second in theirs.

As the tournament progresses, the potential for another thrilling India vs Pakistan showdown remains a possibility, creating anticipation and excitement among fans.