World Athletics Championships 2022: Annu Rani finishes 7th in javelin throw final

Annu Rani

Indian women javelin thrower Annu Rani finished seventh in the final event of the World Athletics Championships at Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. With a best throw of 61.12m, she was two metres shy of her personal best of 63.82m.

In her first throw, she managed 56.18m and in her second, reached 61.12m. She then recorded 59.27m and 58.14m in her 3rd and 4th attempts. In her fifth and sixth attempts, she reached 58.79m and 60.18m.

Talking about the winner, Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber defended her title as she claimed gold with a massive throw of 66.91m.

Kara Winger won silver with a best throw of 64.05m in her final attempt, while Haruka Kitagichi claimed Japan's first medal at the Worlds in the javelin with her final throw of 63.27m.