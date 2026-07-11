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Animesh Kujur clocks India's fastest 100m on foreign soil, becomes nation's second-fastest sprinter

Indian sprinter Animesh Kujur etched his name into the record books by clocking 10.14 seconds in Germany, the fastest-ever 100m time by an Indian on foreign soil. The Odisha athlete also became the second-fastest Indian in the event, marking another milestone for Indian athletics.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 06:26 PM IST

Animesh Kujur clocks India's fastest 100m on foreign soil, becomes nation's second-fastest sprinter
Animesh Kujur (Courtesy: X)
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Animesh Kujur is now the fastest Indian ever to run 100 meters on foreign soil. He clocked 10.14 seconds at an athletics meet in Germany, finishing second behind South Africa’s Retshidisitswe Mlenga, who won with a time of 10.03 seconds.

At 23, Animesh set a new personal best—and it’s not just fast, it’s historic. His 10.14-second performance puts him second on India’s all-time list. The national record, held by Gurinderveer Singh, is just slightly quicker at 10.09 seconds, set earlier this year at the Federation Cup in Ranchi.

Indian sprinting has seen a whirlwind of record-breaking lately. During May’s Federation Cup, Gurinderveer Singh ran 10.17 seconds, surpassing Animesh’s mark. Animesh answered immediately with a 10.15, but the very next day, Gurinderveer shaved that down to 10.09 seconds—making him India’s fastest.

Looking ahead, Animesh already has his spot secured in both the 100m and 200m for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. After his race in Germany, he’s heading to the Indian training camp in Spala, Poland, before representing the country again at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Globally, Usain Bolt still stands tall with his unbeatable world record in the 100 meters—9.58 seconds, set back in 2009.

There’s also an interesting trend at the Olympics. Since 1984, all 100-meter Olympic champions have been Black athletes. The history stretches back to 1896, with white athletes dominating until 1928. Then in 1932, Eddie Tolan broke through as the first Black champion. More recently, Lamont Marcell Jacobs won gold in Tokyo in 2020. With African roots through his father and an Italian mother, he’s included in that lineage of Black champions.

In early June, the Odisha sprinter earned his spot in the men’s 200m at the continental meet. He ran 20.74 seconds in the Inter-State National Athletics Championships final, beating the Athletics Federation of India’s qualifying mark of 20.88 seconds with room to spare.

Even though he crossed the line with ease, Animesh didn’t hide his feelings after the race—he expected more from himself. His national record still stands at 20.32 seconds, and that’s the level he aims for.

“To be honest, I wasn’t chasing a great time today. My main goal was just to qualify for the Asian Games,” Animesh told reporters. “Now that I’ve done that, I’ll focus on getting faster before the Games.”

He’d barely caught his breath from the Asian Relay Championships, where he helped the Indian squad win bronze in the mixed 4x100m relay, before running this race. His coach, Martin Owens, said they’d agreed on their priorities for this event.

“We just wanted him to qualify. That was the goal,” Owens said. “The trip was exhausting, the schedule’s been packed, and he hasn’t had time to recover properly.”

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