Angry for missing penalty, but Argentina came out stronger after my mistake: Lionel Messi

Argentina talisman Lionel Messi said that despite missing a wonderful opportunity to give his team the lead from the penalty against Poland in FIFA World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974, the Albiceleste recovered quickly and put on a solid performance in the second half.

“I am angry for missing the penalty, but the team came out stronger after my mistake. We knew that once the first goal went in, it would change the game,” he said.

Argentina would have won by a larger margin if Messi had converted his penalty in the 36th minute of the game. Argentina captain Messi was fouled by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny as he attempted to head home an Alvarez-fed pass.

After consulting the VAR, Danny Makkelie awarded Messi a spot kick after Szczesny's hands caught him in the face. But his shot was foiled by the Juventus goalkeeper, who accurately predicted Messi's move and stopped him with a single hand.

Argentina suffered a significant upset when it lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in its first encounter, but rebounded strongly to score two goals against Mexico to take all three points on offer.

“The match against Australia is going to be very difficult. Anyone can beat anyone, it’s all even. We must prepare for the game as we always do. We should be calm and take it match by match," Messi said.

Argentina will now face Australia in the Round of 16 on December 4 after topping the group.

