Andy Murray to play singles in Winston-Salem next week

Headlines

'Used debate on no-confidence motion as election rally': Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi for giving 'poll speech'

‘Opposition has secret vardaan…’: PM Modi takes massive jibe at INDIA alliance, reveals ‘shuturmurg’ approach

'No one is an automatic selection...': Rohit Sharma conveys a clear message to his players prior to the Asia Cup

Aspiring to crack CAT? Expert suggest tips to crack MBA entrance exam

Virat Kohli’s Class 10 marksheet goes viral, IAS officer posts CBSE exam marks; netizens can’t keep calm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Used debate on no-confidence motion as election rally': Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi for giving 'poll speech'

‘Opposition has secret vardaan…’: PM Modi takes massive jibe at INDIA alliance, reveals ‘shuturmurg’ approach

'No one is an automatic selection...': Rohit Sharma conveys a clear message to his players prior to the Asia Cup

AI imagines Hrithik Roshan as King of gods Zeus

10 ways to increase height naturally

Bowlers who took 5 wickets in an over in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Opposition divided I.N.D.I.A: PM Modi's fierce attack on opposition's alliance

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

BTS' Suga Announces Military Enlistment Day After His Seoul Concert, ARMY Is Heartbroken

12th Fail Teaser: Vikrant Massey leads Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial shot at real locations, with real students

Watch: Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, Elvish Yadav says 'main Abhishek Malhan ko trophy dunga'

'Bewakoof hone ki...': Shah Rukh Khan gives apt reply to troll who says 'aapki umar zyada ho gayi hai'

HomeSports

Sports

Andy Murray to play singles in Winston-Salem next week

A fresh comeback?

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2019, 08:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Andy Murray will play in the singles at next week's Winston-Salem Open as he continues his comeback from hip surgery, tournament officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The Scot lost 6-4 6-4 to Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati on Monday in his first singles match since January and later said he would not accept a wild card for the men's draw at the U.S. Open, the year's final Grand Slam.

"Andy will be playing singles, but he will not be playing doubles," Bill Oakes, tournament director for the North Carolina event, said by telephone.

"It's amazing to have a guy who has won three Grand Slams, been ranked number one and may be the fiercest competitor coming to Winston-Salem."

The tournament starts on Sunday, and Murray, who will not be seeded, could play his first match on Monday, Oakes said, adding that he had met with Murray's team two weeks ago in Washington and talks had continued this week.

Murray will be making his first appearance in the Winston-Salem tournament, though his brother Jamie has played there.

Murray, who reached the doubles quarter-finals with his partner Feliciano Lopez at the Cincinnati Open, told the BBC that he would play no part in next month's U.S. Open in order to focus on his singles game.

"I'm not going to play doubles at the U.S. Open," he said.

"My goal is to get back playing at the level that I want to on the singles court, and I've decided that I need to focus all my energies on that right now.

"The US Open, doubles and mixed, can be another couple of weeks that you are slowing things down." 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates '1 week of being mama' to Koa Phoenix Dolan, shares adorable photo

Mahindra Thar available with massive discount ahead of Thar EV concept unveil, check details

UPI Lite: RBI raises per transaction limit to Rs 500 from Rs 200, here’s how to use

DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Hugging, touching women without sexual intent is not offence: WFI ex-chief Brij Bhushan in court

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE