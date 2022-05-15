Andrew Symonds once copied Salman Khan’s Dabangg steps, watch video

Image: YouTube/CCL

One of the most versatile all-rounders the world has seen, Andrew Symonds is no more. He passed away in a car accident on Sunday morning. He was known for his spontaneity and flamboyance on and off the field. On one such occasion, he floored the Indian audience with his wit and charm.

This happened in 2014 when he was on stage with the hosts—Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bipasha Basu—for an event related to the Celebrity Cricket League.

Apart from asking Symonds about his love for the Indian cinema and the dressing room conversations, the hosts also asked if the cricketer can match some popular Bollywood steps. Todrive their point home, they decided to make Symonds imitate Salman Khan’s famous dance steps from the film Dabangg.

Symonds readily agreed to it and did what he was asked to do, and he was pretty good at it. Following which he also walked on the stage like Salman Khan, who co-incidentally was also watching the event. Khan, along with his brother Sohail, was seen smiling at the developments.

While talking about the Indian movies, Symonds said that he liked the colours and the choreography used in different sequences. Sometimes, hundreds of dancers are required to be in sync for a song. The cricketer said that he is amused by the level of coordination.

Symonds also played the IPL for Deccan Chargers. He has always been very popular in India.

