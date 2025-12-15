Anant Ambani to host Lionel Messi at...after Delhi event today

Argentine Football player and the ‘G.O.A.T’, Lionel Messi, is currently in Delhi and will depart for Vantara in Jamnagar where he will be hosted by Anant Ambani, younger son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Argentine Football player and the ‘G.O.A.T’, Lionel Messi, is currently in Delhi, the fourth and final leg of his GOAT Tour of India after stops in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. While in India, Lionel Messi along with and star footballer Luis Suárez will reportedly visit Vantara where Anant Ambani will host one of the most loved football players.

Messi is said to visit the wildlife rescue and conservation centre, which would be a one-night stop today, Monday. The football players will stay overnight while Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, will host them. Apart from these star players, Rodrigo De Paul and other members of the GOAT India Tour will head for Vantara, in Jamnagar, after wrapping up his Delhi event at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Messi, Suarez and De Paul will meet Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ICC Chairman Jay Shah during the Delhi event. Meanwhile, ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented jerseys of the Indian Cricket team to star footballers Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Football icon Messi's Delhi visit marked another memorable chapter as he met Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley. Messi, along with his Inter Miami FC teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, is set to conclude his GOAT India Tour 2025 in New Delhi.

The interaction between Lionel Messi and Shah was a warm exchange, with the ICC Chairman presenting Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul with Indian cricket team jerseys, symbolising the convergence of two of India's most beloved sports. Messi also received a special autographed cricket bat from Shah, making the moment a unique fusion of football and cricketing heritage. Messi received jersey number 10, Suarez got number 9, and de Paul was presented with number 7, all with their names on them.

Shah extended an invitation to Messi for the upcoming T20 World Cup, presenting him with a ticket to the event, making it a standout moment in Messi's final leg of the G.O.A.T. India Tour.