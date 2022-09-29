Amit Shah sternly tells BCCI secretary Jay Shah to 'focus' during puja, netizens say 'dads will be dads'

Photo: Twitter/@KuchUkhadLega

Recently, a video captured the eye of many internet users and quickly became viral on social media. Amit Shah, the home minister, can be seen praying with his family in the viral video. You can also see Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's secretary, standing next to him. Jay Shah receives a scold from his father since he can't focus during the puja and continues looking around.

“Aama dhyan de (Focus on this),” Amit Shah scolds his son Jay Shah. The viral video was shared on Instagram by a handle called ‘_dekhbhai_’. Since being shared, the viral clip has received over 4 lakh views on social media and over 30,000 likes.

The video was widely shared on Twitter as well with some hilarious remarks from the netizens.

Amit Shah and Jay Shah pic.twitter.com/VGDBT5f3q0 September 29, 2022

READ | Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara cheers for her father during India Legends' semifinal match, see pics