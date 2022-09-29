Search icon
Amit Shah sternly tells BCCI secretary Jay Shah to 'focus' during puja, netizens say 'dads will be dads'

Jay Shah, son of Amit Shah, can be seen getting scolded by Home Minsiter in the viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@KuchUkhadLega

Recently, a video captured the eye of many internet users and quickly became viral on social media. Amit Shah, the home minister, can be seen praying with his family in the viral video. You can also see Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's secretary, standing next to him. Jay Shah receives a scold from his father since he can't focus during the puja and continues looking around.

“Aama dhyan de (Focus on this),” Amit Shah scolds his son Jay Shah. The viral video was shared on Instagram by a handle called ‘_dekhbhai_’. Since being shared, the viral clip has received over 4 lakh views on social media and over 30,000 likes.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Funny Meme

 

The video was widely shared on Twitter as well with some hilarious remarks from the netizens.

 

 

 

 

 

