Amit Majithia is a name that has risen out of nowhere to rule the world of sport prediction

The excitement of a live cricket match is doubled when you start receiving predictions about the game in advance.

His extensive knowledge around the sport of cricket has catapulted him to dizzying heights of success.

The excitement of a live cricket match is doubled when you start receiving predictions about the game in advance. Knowing which the winning team takes you to a different zone altogether, which is thrilling and exciting as well. The sport of cricket has many fans across the world, and predicting about the team's or player's performance has become a favourite pastime amongst cricket enthusiasts. Though individuals who predict the future of the game right on target are rare to find, though there's one who has taken this space by storm owing to his acute knowledge about the game. He is Amit Majithia who can be easily termed as the Cricket Guru of India owing to his extensive knowledge and expertise about the game.

He has the rare quality of predicting the game's results beforehand, and many a time his predictions are bang on target, which has impressed a wide audience who have been a part of his prediction extravaganza. Talking about his in-depth knowledge about the sport, Amit says, "since my young days, cricket was something which drew me close towards it. If not at school or studying, one would find me playing the game. I learnt a lot about cricket by researching about it on the internet, as well as meeting many cricket experts who were well versed with the workings of the game. In time, I realized that I had learnt a lot of nitty-gritty's about the game and started applying my skills by predicting what's going to happen next in live games. To everybody's surprise, my predictions started hitting the right targets, which made me popular around the cricket sphere."

Today this cricket guru is the expert hand behind many successful ventures which include CBTF Speed News, a cricket specific platform that provides updates 24/7 about the sport. The popular news platform has famous Bollywood actor Emran Hashmi as it's brand ambassador. Amit says that he wants to reach maximum audiences and spread his knowledge about it the sport. Being a top class cricket analyst, he wants to take over the space with his impactful work which makes his stand-out from the rest. Apart from his endeavors associated with the game, Amit also owns BCC Event, a music production company which has launched its innings with some popular celebrities like Palak Muchhal, RCR, Adah Sharma, Karishma Sharma, Simran Kaur & many more. He says that he is proud of himself as he started his career with a mere 3,500 in his pocket and today owns a company worth millions.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.