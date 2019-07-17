Amir Khan claims Manny Pacquiao has agreed Saudi Arabia bout

UK boxer Amir Khan claimed on Tuesday that he has agreed a deal to fight against the Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, Amir came out victorious in the WBC international welterweight title fight against Australia's Billy Dib in Jeddah.

The 32-year-old now is planning to return trip to Saudi Arabia on November 8 to go head-to-head against former sparring partner Pacquiao.

During 2017, a proposed fight between the two fell through, but Khan claims the 40-year-old has given his nod to a bout in Riyadh. Manny Pacquiao is yet to confirm the fight publicly.

"Signed off and done, to get Manny Pacquiao is amazing," Amir Khan told a British radio station on Tuesday.

"To have him sign that dotted line is brilliant. No matter how he does against Thurman I still think it's a big fight."

Pacquiao has 61 wins and seven defeats and two draws under his belt during his 24-year professional career, while Amir Khan has 34 wins and five defeats.