Amid Ukraine invasion, Vladimir Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation

Amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin lost his most senior official position in world sports.

Vladimir Putin temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports on Sunday.

The International Judo Federation cited "the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine" for suspending Putin's honorary president status.

The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.

The IJF is rare among Olympic sports bodies for using the word "war" to describe Russia's invasion of Ukraine ordered by Putin on Thursday. Others have used phrases such as "escalation of conflict."

A Kremlin-supporting oligarch and longtime friend of Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, remains on the IJF executive committee as "development manager."

 

