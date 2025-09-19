Amid India-Pakistan handshake row, former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir's post for Virat Kohli goes viral

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir shared a picture with Virat Kohli, calling him the 'best Indian cricketer' and 'human being'. See viral post here.

The highly anticipated rematch between India and Pakistan is imminent. The two rivals are set to clash in the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Tensions are expected to be high following the events of their group stage match on September 14. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, declined to shake hands with the opposing team, leading to a potential conflict between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This comment could be seen as a compliment to the former India captain but may also be interpreted as a criticism of the current Indian team, who were involved in the handshake controversy.

What former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir said about Virat Kohli?

“One thing is for sure, Virat is the best player and best human being in Indian cricket history, respect,” Amir wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Mohammad Amir's Tweet on Virat Kohli

The post quickly went viral, igniting fresh conversations among fans on both sides of the border.

Following the no-handshake incident, repeated email exchanges occurred between the involved organizations. The PCB now faces potential penalties after the Mohsin Naqvi-led board was found to have committed multiple PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) violations.

The situation began with the PCB's request to the ICC, seeking the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft for the remainder of the tournament. The PCB claimed the senior official from Zimbabwe had failed to uphold the spirit of cricket.

However, the ICC rejected the request twice, and Pycroft officiated in Pakistan's recent Group A match against the UAE on Friday.

ICC to take action against PCB

The ICC is expected to take disciplinary action against the PCB for breaching regulations.

The violations pertain to the PCB's decision to film and share a video inside the stadium during their dominant 41-run win over the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, which was subsequently posted on their social media handles

.Notably, despite the ICC clarifying that ICC match referee Andy Pycroft's apology was solely for the miscommunication, the PCB proceeded to post videos on their social media handles, accompanied by a statement.