During a IPL 2025 match held in Mullanpur yesterday, Punjab Kings emerged victorious, defeating Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs. The match saw MS Dhoni coming in to bat at number 5. A strategic move by CSK involved retiring out Devon Conway to bring Ravindra Jadeja to the crease. However, the spotlight on social media was on former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu.

Rayudu's name quickly became a trending topic as soon as PBKS secured their win against CSK. This surge in attention comes after Rayudu has shared his views on MS Dhoni and CSK.

Fans have begun to troll Rayudu, given his history as a loyal supporter of CSK and a vocal critic of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Recently, Rayudu engaged in a heated discussion with commentator Sanjay Bangar during an ESPNcricinfo panel on the current IPL 2025 season. Rayudu's strong defense of CSK and Dhoni contrasted with Bangar's criticism of Mumbai Indians' strategy.

The discussion began when the panel analyzed MI's decision to use former captain Rohit Sharma as an Impact Substitute, a move that limited the five-time IPL-winning skipper to a specialist batting role under current captain Hardik Pandya. Sanjay Bangar, a former India batting coach, suggested that Rohit's absence from the field was detrimental to MI's leadership. Bangar highlighted the value of Rohit's experience, stating, "I think Rohit’s absence on the field is hurting from a leadership point of view. He could probably give Hardik the right input as well."