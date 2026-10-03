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Aman Sehrawat pulls off massive wrestling upset, defeats world champion to win Asian Games gold

Aman Sehrawat pulled off a massive upset in wrestling, defeating the reigning world champion to clinch gold at the Asian Games. The Indian wrestler delivered a remarkable performance in the final, adding another major achievement to India's wrestling campaign.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

Aman Sehrawat pulls off massive wrestling upset, defeats world champion to win Asian Games gold
Aman Sehrawat stuns reigning World Champion Han Chong-song. (Credit: X/@TheKhelIndia)
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India's Aman Sehrawat delivered a stunning upset against reigning world champion Han Chong Song of North Korea in the men's Freestyle 57 kg wrestling final, securing another Gold medal for India at the 2026 Asian Games. The 23-year-old Haryana wrestler dominated his opponent with an impressive 11-7 victory across two periods.

It was a thrilling contest that showcased Sehrawat's superior athleticism and control. The Indian grappler demonstrated exceptional endurance and displayed frustration when Chong Song attempted to recover by feigning injury.

Sehrawat commanded the opening period with a 4-1 advantage. Chong Song mounted a comeback in the second round, scoring three consecutive two-point moves, yet Sehrawat regained control and maintained his edge to claim the gold.

This triumph marked India's fourth Wrestling medal and the 20th Gold overall at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games.

Who is Aman Sehrawat?

After enduring profound personal hardship—losing both parents by age 11—Sehrawat discovered his calling in wrestling. Motivated by Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar's achievements, he moved to Delhi's prestigious Chhatrasal Stadium at age 10, where he honed his fierce attacking technique under coach Lalit Kumar's mentorship.

In 2022, Sehrawat made waves by becoming the first Indian wrestler to capture gold at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships in Spain. He rapidly established himself among elite senior competitors by winning gold at the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan, followed by bronze at the 2022 Asian Games.

His career-defining moment came at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As India's sole male wrestler competing, Sehrawat defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to earn the 57kg bronze medal. At merely 21 years and 24 days old, he became the youngest Indian athlete ever to win an individual Olympic medal.

In acknowledgment of his remarkable accomplishments, he received the prestigious Arjuna Award, India's second-highest sporting distinction, in 2024.

Also read| India vs Brazil Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA friendly live on TV and online?

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