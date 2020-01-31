'Always nice when your country recognises your effort': Rani Rampal on winning ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's lunar mission worth Rs 615 crore to travel THIS long; check travel distance, more

This Tata employee earns nearly Rs 4 lakh per day, he is not a CEO

Rajinikanth heads off to Maldives for short break ahead of Jailer release: See photos

Watch: Pankaj Tripathi recreates former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic UN speech on Main Atal Hoon set

Madhya Pradesh: Video of girl students bathing in govt hostel goes viral, parents file police complaint

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Objectionable Videos Of Minor Girls In MP's Government Hostel Goes Viral, Investigation Underway

Devotees Offer Gangajal To Lord Shiva On Sawan Shivratri At Temple In Delhi

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's lunar mission worth Rs 615 crore to travel THIS long; check travel distance, more

Monsoon superfoods: 10 juices to prevent hair loss

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Strict action against whoever violates law: Uttarakhand ADG

Devotees Offer Gangajal To Lord Shiva On Sawan Shivratri At Temple In Delhi

Arrangements made for hassle-free admission of injured people to hospital: Cuttack DCP on Odisha train mishap

Watch: Pankaj Tripathi recreates former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic UN speech on Main Atal Hoon set

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

Falaq Naazz’s mother Kehekshan on Abhishek Malhan’s brother Nischay roasting their family: ‘Isse pata chalta hai...'

HomeSports

Sports

'Always nice when your country recognises your effort': Rani Rampal on winning ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award

Indian women’s team captain Rani Rampal on Thursday became the first-ever hockey player to win the prestigious ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2020, 09:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian women’s team captain Rani Rampal on Thursday became the first-ever hockey player to win the prestigious ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award.

“Indian hockey superstar Rani is The World Games Athlete of the Year 2019! Huge congratulations!,” the World Games said in a statement.

The announcement came after 20 days of polling by sports fans worldwide.

“With an impressive number of votes, 199,477, Rani is the clear winner of the Athlete of the Year race, where sports fans all over the world have voted for their favourite during 20 days of polling in January. All in all, over 705,610 votes were cast during the poll,” it added.

After winning the prestigious award, the skipper told PTI, “I dedicate this award to the entire hockey fraternity, my team and my country. This success has only become possible with the love and support from hockey lovers, fans, my team, coaches, Hockey India, my government, friends from Bollywood, fellow sportspersons and my countrymen who have continuously voted for me”. 

Rani, who was recently named among the Padma Shri awardees also said, “Special thanks to FIH for nominating me for this prestigious award. Thank you to The World Games Federation for this recognition”.

Rani, who had a successful 2019, is now looking forward to keeping the Olympics in mind.

“It is my privilege and honour to win this award. It is always nice when your country recognises your effort. It is even better when the international sports community recognises it. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me,” she said.

“2019 was a great year for our team because we qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. As a team, we want to make 2020 a great year!” 

Rani has been part of the national team since she was a 15-years-old, currently has more than 240 caps for India.

“Rani is an inspirational athlete and a role model for many in India. It was amazing to see the support the Indians, even as high up as Mr Rijiju, the Minister of State, Youth Affairs and Sports gave to her in this vote together with the Hockey fans all around the world. This is what sport is about: uniting people from different backgrounds and different countries,” said International World Games Association President Jose Perurena.

The International Hockey Federation also congratulated Rani on being named for the award.

“Congratulations @imranirampal for becoming the first-ever Hockey athlete to win the prestigious @TheWorldGames Athlete of the Year award!” the FIH said in its twitter handle.

There were initially 25 nominees, male and female, who were nominated by their respective sports federations. It was later reduced to 10 in the final round of public voting.

The FIH has recommended Rani’s name for her outstanding performances and her ability to lead by example.

Karate star Stanislav Horuna of Ukraine came in second with over 92,000 votes and Canadian powerlifter world champion Rhaea Stinn was third.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal as opener slams maiden Test hundred on debut

Fukrey 3: What Varun Sharma says on playing Choocha again — ‘People think revisiting a character is easy…’

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

Delhi floods: IMD issues advisory for rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, adjoining areas for next 5 days, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE