‘Always had one…’: Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international, domestic cricket

Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, ending a distinguished career.

In a heartfelt announcement on Saturday, Shikhar Dhawan, the renowned left-handed batter, declared his retirement from both domestic and international cricket. Dhawan shared his decision in an emotional video posted on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude to fans and the cricketing community for their unwavering support throughout his career.

As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

Dhawan's last appearance for the Indian team was in 2022 during the ODI series against India. Over recent years, he lost his place to emerging talents like Shubman Gill, marking the end of his international playing days.

Reflecting on his journey, Dhawan said, "I am standing at a point where when I look back, I only see memories and a new life when I look forward. It was always my dream to play for India, and I got to live it. I am thankful to a lot of people for that. First of all, my family, my childhood coaches, and then my team that I played with for so many years. I got a new family, fame, and love. But it is said that to move forward, you need to flip the pages."

In his touching farewell, Dhawan expressed contentment, stating, "I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. As I bid farewell to my cricketing journey, I have peace in my heart. I played a lot for my country. I only say this to myself, that you don't need to be upset about not playing for your country again, but be happy that you had the opportunity to do so."

During his illustrious career, Dhawan played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is for India. His most notable achievements came in the ODI format, where he scored 6,793 runs at an impressive average of 44.11. In Test cricket, he accumulated 2,315 runs at an average of 40.61.