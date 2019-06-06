Altibox Norway chess tournament: Viswanthan Anand loses to world champion Magnus Carlsen

Headlines

BCCI secretary Jay Shah presents 'Golden Ticket' to Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Meta reportedly working on new Apple Vision Pro competitor with LG

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Karisma Kapoor, poses with Alia Bhatt in selfie from New York

E-commerce Outsourcing India: Cynergy BPO on the Imperative of 24/7 Omnichannel, Multilingual Support

G20 Summit: Restrictions to come into force in New Delhi district; what’s allowed, what’s not

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meta reportedly working on new Apple Vision Pro competitor with LG

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Karisma Kapoor, poses with Alia Bhatt in selfie from New York

E-commerce Outsourcing India: Cynergy BPO on the Imperative of 24/7 Omnichannel, Multilingual Support

Super expensive cars of Pakistani cricketers

Weight loss tips: Indian snacks to help shed extra kilos

7 Japanese techniques to overcome laziness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

India World Cup 2023 Squad: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan in; no Samson, Chahal, Ashwin as India name squad

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Ranbir Kapoor kisses Karisma Kapoor, poses with Alia Bhatt in selfie from New York

Mannara Chopra reacts to director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary kissing her without consent: 'He got over excited'

Imran Khan opens up about his mental health struggle, feelings of self-harm, says 'when you've lived...'

HomeSports

Sports

Altibox Norway chess tournament: Viswanthan Anand loses to world champion Magnus Carlsen

Viswanthan Anand put up a good show in the classical game but lost to world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the Armageddon game to score half a point out of a possible two in the first game of Altibox Norway chess tournament here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 12:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Viswanthan Anand put up a good show in the classical game but lost to world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the Armageddon game to score half a point out of a possible two in the first game of Altibox Norway chess tournament here.

It turned out to be a difficult day at office as Anand survived an inferior middle game and then a subsequent endgame against Carlsen for a long time in what was the most exciting classical game of the day but then fell prey to some finely disguised manoeuvres in the Armageddon game where the Indian played another black.

As a result of the Armageddon rule invented for a super tournament for the first time the event had five decisive results coming in the shorter format of the game.

Interestingly, the elite chess players were probably drawn to the idea of fighting it out in the shorter format as the Classical games saw only brief spells of fighting chess and Carlsen was the only one seriously pushing for a win against Anand.

Chinese Ding Liren was the first to score a brilliant victory over Wesley So of United States and his compatriot Yu Yangyi followed suit when Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France failed to spot an intermittent check with the queen and instead landed in complications.Azeri Shakhriyar Mamedyarov accounted for American Fabiano Caruana whose reputation in the faster version of the game suffered another setback.

In a wild chase on the clock, Levon Aronian won on time in a hopeless situation against Alexander Grischuk of Russia where pieces flew all over the board as the players tried to match each other with only seconds remaining on the clock. Carlsen, Aronian, Mamedyarov, Liren and Yangyi have 1.5 points apiece and enjoy a full point lead over the other five contestants who all have a half point in their kitty.

Anand could have done better but Carlsen pressed harder in the Armageddon game. The middle game was fierce when Carlsen launched an attack but the world champion missed a checkmate on his way to victory.

Results round 1: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) beat V Anand (Ind) 1.5-0.5; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) beat Fabiano Caruana (Usa) 1.5-0.5; Levon Aronian (Arm) beat Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 1.5-0.5; Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) lost to Yu Yangyi (Chn) 0.5-1.5; Ding Liren (Chn) beat Wesley So (Usa) 1.5-0.5. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: Meitei diaspora writes open letter to PM Modi seeking normalcy, peace in state

Viral video: Schoolboy's beautiful rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hai' will fill you with pride, watch

Meta reportedly working on new Apple Vision Pro competitor with LG

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan blessed with baby boy, See first pic

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE