Alphonso Davies enters FIFA World Cup record books with historic appearance during South Africa vs Canada clash

Alphonso Davies etched his name into FIFA World Cup history by achieving a unique milestone during Canada's Round of 32 clash against South Africa at the 2026 tournament.

Canada beat South Africa to become the first team to qualify for the Round of 16. (Pic Credits: Instagram/alphonsodavies)

Alphonso Davies, the Canadian captain, etched his name in the history books with the Round of 32 clash against South Africa by becoming the 1,000th player of the FIFA World Cup. The landmark achievement was confirmed by FIFA as Davies came off the bench in the knockout match, where the co-hosts secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the African nation. Davies was introduced in the second half after being declared fit by head coach Jesse Marsch, following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

See FIFA's post:

Alphonso Davies: The 1,000th player to make an appearance at @FIFAWorldCup 2026! pic.twitter.com/p4C4RPKOwr — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 29, 2026

More on South Africa vs Canada Round of 32 match

The co-hosts dominated possession and created several scoring opportunities but were repeatedly denied by South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who produced a series of outstanding saves. After the match entered into extra time, midfielder Stephen Eustaquio scored the decisive goal for Canada and sealed a 1-0 victory for his side. With this win, Canada became the first team to qualify for the Round of 16, eliminating South Africa.

Canada will now face the winner of the Netherlands vs Morocco match, scheduled to be played on June 30 at the Estadio Monterrey in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, South Africa got knocked out of the tournament after advancing to the second round for the first time in their history.

On Monday, there are three matches scheduled in the Round of 32, including Brazil vs Japan, Germany vs Paraguay, and the Netherlands vs Morocco.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/