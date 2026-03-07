FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary'

Balendra Shah: What are Nepal's to-be prime minister's views on neighbouring India?

All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Canada's Victor Lai to storm into finals

Exclusive: Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, refusing to direct The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond

Will petrol, diesel prices rise in India amid US-Iran war? Here's what government said

US-Iran War Explained: How conflict started, who could join, what happens next, understand conflict through these questions

Suryakumar Yadav gives befitting reply to Santner's 'breaking billion hearts' remark: Here's what he said

'Never depended on permission': India on Trump's 30-day Russian oil waiver over Iran war

Donald Trump vows of ‘complete destruction’, warns Iran will be ‘hit hard’, shares long post

‘Killers roaming everywhere’: Father of Delhi man killed during Holi clash demands CBI probe, alleges police negligence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary'

Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary

When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home? ICC steps in amid Middle East conflict

When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home?

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine

HomeSports

SPORTS

All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Canada's Victor Lai to storm into finals

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen beat Canada’s Victor Lai in the semi-final of the All England Open Men’s singles on Saturday at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 09:43 PM IST

All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Canada's Victor Lai to storm into finals
Lakshya Sen storms into the finals of the All England Open 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen beat Canada’s Victor Lai in the semi-final of the All England Open Men’s singles on Saturday at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham. He defeated Lai in an intense three-setter, 21-16, 18-21, 21-15. Interestingly, Lakshya Sen is only the second Indian to reach two finals at the legendary All England Open. Lakshya emerged victorious despite hurting himself during his game against Victor. He was even bleeding on his playing hand. 

The Indian star will next face Lin Chun-yi of Taiwan, representing Chinese Taipei. Earlier, the 2022 All England Open finalist Sen defeated former champion Li Shi Feng in straight games to reach the semifinals on Friday.

After beating the former champion, Lakshya said that he was only focused on not making mistakes in the long rallies, as both of them were getting quite tired. ''There were a lot of long rallies, and I was getting tired. But the coach told me that he is also getting tired, and I just ensured that I didn't make mistakes,'' Sen had said.

Who is Lakshya Sen?

Born on August 16, 2001, in Almore, Uttarakhand, hails from a badminton family as his father, DK Sen, is a reputed coach. He was trained at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru under Prakash Padukone and coach Vimal Kumar.

Lakshya won Gold at the Asian Junior Championship (Boys' Singles) in 2018 and, in the same year, also finished as runner-up at the BWF World Junior Championships. He won his first major international title in 2022 at the India Open.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary'
Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary
Balendra Shah: What are Nepal's to-be prime minister's views on neighbouring India?
Balendra Shah: What are Nepal's to-be PM's views on India?
All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Canada's Victor Lai to storm into finals
All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Canada's Victor Lai to storm into finals
Exclusive: Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, refusing to direct The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, rejecting to direct The Kerala Story 2
Will petrol, diesel prices rise in India amid US-Iran war? Here's what government said
Will petrol, diesel prices rise in India amid US-Iran war? Govt clarifies
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house ahead of T20 World Cup finals; From Italian marble flooring to personal gym and more | See pics
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement