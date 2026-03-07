All England Open: Lakshya Sen beats Canada's Victor Lai to storm into finals

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen beat Canada’s Victor Lai in the semi-final of the All England Open Men’s singles on Saturday at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen beat Canada’s Victor Lai in the semi-final of the All England Open Men’s singles on Saturday at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham. He defeated Lai in an intense three-setter, 21-16, 18-21, 21-15. Interestingly, Lakshya Sen is only the second Indian to reach two finals at the legendary All England Open. Lakshya emerged victorious despite hurting himself during his game against Victor. He was even bleeding on his playing hand.

The Indian star will next face Lin Chun-yi of Taiwan, representing Chinese Taipei. Earlier, the 2022 All England Open finalist Sen defeated former champion Li Shi Feng in straight games to reach the semifinals on Friday.

After beating the former champion, Lakshya said that he was only focused on not making mistakes in the long rallies, as both of them were getting quite tired. ''There were a lot of long rallies, and I was getting tired. But the coach told me that he is also getting tired, and I just ensured that I didn't make mistakes,'' Sen had said.

Who is Lakshya Sen?

Born on August 16, 2001, in Almore, Uttarakhand, hails from a badminton family as his father, DK Sen, is a reputed coach. He was trained at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru under Prakash Padukone and coach Vimal Kumar.

Lakshya won Gold at the Asian Junior Championship (Boys' Singles) in 2018 and, in the same year, also finished as runner-up at the BWF World Junior Championships. He won his first major international title in 2022 at the India Open.