All England Open 2020: Lakshya Sen impresses in debut; Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth's campaign ends

While teenager Lakshya Sen impressed on his All England Open debut, experienced Indian shuttlers namely Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth’s performance ended their campaign as early as the 1st round.

Parupalli Kashyap’s campaign also ended in the 1st round as he retired early in the 1st game of his tournament. Star shuttler PV Sindhu however, managed to progress to the second round with a comfortable win on Wednesday.

The 29th ranked Lakshya Sen defeated World No. 18 Lee Cheuk Yiu of Chinese Taipei to progress to the 2nd round. Sen came from behind to beat Lee in 3 games.

The young Indian lost the 1st game 17-21 but managed to make a strong comeback to take the match 17-21, 21-8, 21-17.

The highly-rated teenager's win keeps India’s men’s singles campaign alive at All England Open.

As for World Championships bronze medalist and World No. 10 Sai Praneeth, he lost to lower-ranked Chinese shuttler Zhao Jun Peng.

Sai Praneeth went down 12-21, 13-21 to the 36th-ranked Chinese shuttler in just 33 minutes.

Kidambi Srikanth was outclassed by reigning Olympic champion and 3rd seed Chen Long in straight games in their 1st-round meetings.

Kashyap’s campaign ended in the 1st game of his tournament opener against Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

About London Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal, her bad form continues, as she was outclassed by 3rd seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 11-21, 8-21.

Saina, who has slipped to World No. 20 in the women’s singles rankings, suffered her 3rd 1st-round exit of the season.

As for PV Sindhu, she clinched a comfortable win over USA’s Beiwen Zhang to progress to the 2nd round.