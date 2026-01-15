Ali Khan, Pakistan-born USA pacer denied Indian visa ahead of T20 World Cup? USA Cricket official responds to viral claim

An official from USA Cricket, clarified that the visa issue is being managed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and that the refusal was mistakenly conveyed by one player.

The United States cricket official has refused claims that India has denied visas to four Pakistani-origin players ahead of the 2026 Twenty20 World Cup, clarifying that the visas are delayed, not denied. The clarification comes after USA pacer Ali Khan stated in a social media video that he, Shayan Jahangir, Mohammad Mohsin, and Ehsan Adil were refused visas to travel to India for the Men’s 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted with Sri Lanka starting February 7.

Who is Pak-born US cricketer Ali Khan?

Ali Khan, a US citizen, was born in Attock, Punjab, and has represented the US cricket team. His claims of visa refusal sparked concerns about the participation of Pakistani-origin players in the tournament.

Visa issue being managed by ICC

However, an official from USA Cricket, clarified that the visa issue is being managed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and that the refusal was mistakenly conveyed by one player. According to the report, all three players - Ali Khan, Shayan Jahangir, and Mohammad Mohsin - were born in Pakistan but are now US citizens. Under India's visa rules, all Pakistan-born people have to apply for a visa using their passport from their country of birth.

Affected countries and players

The issue means eight countries will be affected by this problem, besides the USA, players from the UAE, Oman, Nepal, Canada, England, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands have players of Pakistani origin. Ehsan Adil, one of the affected players, was born in Sheikhupura and played three Tests and six ODIs for Pakistan between 2013 and 2015. He migrated to the USA four years ago and plays for Kingsmen USA. Shayan Jahangir was born in Karachi, and Mohammad Mohsin was born in Mingora in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

India's visa eegulations

According to reports, the four players were born in Pakistan but are now US citizens. Under India’s visa regulations, individuals born in Pakistan must apply for visas using their country of birth passports. One of the players named by Ali Khan confirmed to the publication that their visas are delayed and in process, not rejected.

ICC's efforts to resolve issue

As India and Sri Lanka prepare to co-host the Twenty20 World Cup from February 7 to March 8, the visa delays are expected to garner significant attention. Sources within the ICC have indicated that special instructions have been issued to all Indian embassies and High Commissions to handle the visas for Pakistan-origin players as a special case. The ICC is hopeful that these directives will prevent any further visa issues.

This situation echoes past difficulties faced by Pakistani-origin players, such as the Zulfiqar brothers in 2019 and Shiraz Ahmed in the 2023 World Cup, as well as Australia’s Usman Khawaja in 2017 and England’s Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Basheer in 2024.

The ICC has committed to assisting teams with visa acquisition, although the current situation has added to their workload