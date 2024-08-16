Twitter
Sports

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's makeover clip goes viral after Paris Olympics gender row

Khelif became emotional after achieving the gold medal at the Olympics, all while facing inquiries regarding her gender identity.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 10:44 PM IST

Following a controversial incident at the Paris Olympics, Imane Khelif has captured the attention of the internet with her recent transformation. The Algerian boxer secured a gold medal in the 66kg category after defeating Chinese opponent Yang Liu. However, her victory was marred by a gender dispute that erupted following her match against Italian boxer Angela Carini, who withdrew after just 46 seconds.

Khelif faced a barrage of transphobic comments on social media, with critics citing an alleged failed gender test as the basis for their attacks. The boxer's appearance also became a focal point, with many asserting that she did not fit the traditional image of femininity.

In response to the online abuse, Imane Khelif has taken a stand by sharing a video showcasing her transformation. The video, produced in collaboration with Beauty Code, depicts Khelif undergoing a makeover to align more closely with societal expectations of femininity.

In the video, Khelif's previously pulled-back hairstyle is replaced with a stylish blowout, complemented by earrings, a pink blouse, and makeup. 

Watch:

Khelif became emotional after achieving the gold medal at the Olympics, all while facing inquiries regarding her gender identity.

“I want to tell the entire world that I am a female, and I will remain a female,” she said.

She has initiated legal proceedings against the onslaught of online hate she has received, with her lawsuit specifically naming Elon Musk and JK Rowling for their objectionable posts directed towards the athlete.

Also read| Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes get grand send-off as country sends largest-ever contingent for Paris Games

