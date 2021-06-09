Headlines

French Open 2021: Alexander Zverev beats Alejandro Davidovich to reach Roland-Garros semi-finals for the first time

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev is the first German to reach the last four at Roland Garros since Michael Stich in 1996.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2021, 09:12 AM IST

Alexander Zverev settled some early nerves before beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the French Open semi-finals for the first time.

After his frustration wore off following an early argument with chair umpire Alison Hughes over a line call, Zverev clicked into gear while an increasingly despondent Fokina wavered.

Sixth seed Zverev, the first German to reach the last four at Roland Garros since Michael Stich in 1996, was simply too good for the world No. 46, who managed to hold serve only three times in his first appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Zverev, who will face either Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, believes he is slowly coming of age, having reached the last four of a Grand Slam for the third time in his last five majors.

"Before maybe last few years, I was putting too much pressure on myself. Also obviously in the media, I was seen, before Medvedev and Tsitsipas arrived, like this guy that was going to all of a sudden take over the tennis world," the 24-year-old told a news conference.

"I was putting pressure on myself as well. I was not very patient with myself, which I feel like now maybe I learned how to deal with the situation a little bit better, I'm maybe a little bit calmer at the tournaments."

Zverev came back from two sets down in his first-round match, but since then the German has been steamrollering his opponents and is hungry for more.

"Obviously it's very nice to be in the semi-finals but that doesn't satisfy me. I've been playing better and better and now we'll see what happens next," he said.

Having been knocked out in the quarter-finals twice before, by Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic, Zverev stood a better chance against the lower-ranked Fokina.

The Spaniard signaled his intentions by breaking in the first game, moving his opponent around, and mixing it with drop shots.

Zverev broke straight back but looked out of sorts when the chair umpire corrected a line call, denying him another break.

However, Fokina struggled with his service games as Zverev's confidence grew.

Zverev hit winner after winner, while his 21-year-old opponent failed to keep the ball on the court, and raced to a routine win as he claimed his 15th consecutive set in Paris.

