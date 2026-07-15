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Alan Shearer makes bold England vs Argentina prediction, warns VAR could play decisive role

Alan Shearer has shared his prediction for England's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against Argentina, backing the Three Lions while warning that VAR could play a decisive role. The England legend expects a tightly contested clash with fine margins likely to determine the outcome.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 04:15 PM IST

Alan Shearer makes bold England vs Argentina prediction, warns VAR could play decisive role
Former England captain Alan Shearer (Courtesy: X)
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Alan Shearer, former England captain, thinks we’ll probably see a red card in the England vs Argentina World Cup semi-final, and he’s got his eye on how the referee and VAR might shape the game. Shearer knows a thing or two about these high-pressure matches—he wore the armband when England played Argentina back in ‘98. That night, David Beckham got sent off for flicking out at Diego Simeone, and England ended up heading home after penalties.

In his BBC column, Shearer said, “Honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s another red card. But I’m a bit worried about the refereeing standards and what VAR might do to the match.” You can tell he hasn’t totally let go of that heartbreak from ‘98, either. “It was a wild night, and I still feel like the better team didn’t win. England need to learn from that—matches like this get heated fast, and it can change everything.”

Shearer still believes England are in with a real shot, partly because he’s not that impressed by what Argentina have shown so far. “Argentina haven’t exactly dazzled me this tournament, but they’ve scored some cracking goals. They’re smart, experienced, and they know how to get a result when they have to—especially with Messi leading the line. Everything they do goes through him—just watch how they look for him the moment they win the ball.”

But it’s not just Messi drawing his praise. Shearer singled out Jude Bellingham as one of the tournament’s stars, right up there with the Argentine legend. “If we’re talking about Messi, we have to talk about our own superstars too. Harry Kane’s been excellent, and Bellingham’s having an unbelievable tournament—he’s picked up four man-of-the-match awards, just like Messi.”

Both Bellingham and Messi are in the running for Player of the Tournament, in Shearer’s eyes. “Either of them could drag their team to the final, and whoever gets there will play a massive role, I’m sure of it. I’m backing England. I think we’ve got enough to beat Argentina—we’ll cause them more problems than they’ll cause us. But I don’t think it’ll be easy for a second.”

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India? 

The FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between England and Argentina will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the England vs Argentina match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app. 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final gets 'highest-risk' tag from FBI; here's why

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