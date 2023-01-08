Search icon
Al-Nassr terminates Vincent Aboubakar's contract in order to register Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr has decided to terminate Vicent Aboubakar’s contract in order to free up a space for new signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

Aboubakar’s contract with Al-Nassr was terminated by mutual agreement

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr has cancelled the contract of Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar in order to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The striker will leave the club due to a Saudi League rule that allows clubs to register up to eight foreign players. According to the source, in order to have Ronaldo in the squad, the club would have had to release one of their existing foreign players, and they were aware of this before signing the Portuguese talisman.

According to reports in France, cited by the Daily Mail, Aboubakar has voluntarily decided to end his contract and would be compensated by the club.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, will have to wait until January 21 to make his debut for Al Nassr because he is currently serving a suspension for smashing an Everton fan's phone out of their hand while leaving the pitch at Goodison Park in November.

Ronaldo has already served one of the two-match punishment, missing Friday's 2-0 win over Al-Ta'ee, and will also miss the January 14 match against Al Shabab. On January 22, he will return to the Saudi Arabian League against Al Ettifaq in the 14th round.

Meanwhile, according to the Saudi newspaper OKAZ, Manchester United are hoping to sign Aboubakar on a short-term contract.

United, who are now fourth in the Premier League table, are in need of a backup striker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Aboubakar fits the bill.

READ| Manchester United set to introduce 'Cristiano Ronaldo' rule to limit salaries of players

